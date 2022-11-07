Search icon
    Setting Up Authentication for AWS EKSby@gilad-david-maayan
    1,332 reads

    Setting Up Authentication for AWS EKS

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides a managed Kubernetes service called Amazon Elastic Kubernees Service (Amazon EKS) EKS aims to make it easy for organizations to run Kubernes on the AWS cloud and on-premises. It is important to set up access control rules that control all access to the CI/CD pipeline. Machine identity and authentication are also important to secure non-human access to containers and clusters. EKS employs IAM to establish authentication for Kuberntes clusters. It uses IAM only to authenticate IAM entities and the native KuberNETAC system manages all permissions.

    featured image - Setting Up Authentication for AWS EKS
    tech-stories#eks#authentication#kubernetes#aws
