5,907 reads

Setting Different Backgrounds for Each Desktop on Windows 11 and 10

by
byVivek Y.@heythisisvivek

You Know Me

July 9th, 2024
featured image - Setting Different Backgrounds for Each Desktop on Windows 11 and 10
    Speed
    Voice
Vivek Y.
← Previous

How to Install ChatGPT as an App on Windows 11 and 10

Up Next →

Turn Off Google AI Overview From Search Results in Chrome

About Author

Vivek Y. HackerNoon profile picture
Vivek Y.@heythisisvivek

You Know Me

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

life-hacking#windows-hacks#windows-11#windows-10#desktop-customization#windows-customization#desktop-backgrounds#setting-different-backgrounds#windows-desktop-customization

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite

Related Stories