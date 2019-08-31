Routing Life Hacks: Serving a Node.js Express App from a Sub-Folder

Express is probably the most popular web framework for Node.js and tons of tutorials and instructions have already been written. However, most of them don't cover the topic I am going to tell you about.

A standard approach to routing that is seen across various docs looks like this:

var app = express(); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello World!' ); });

or this:

var router = express.Router(); router.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello from foo' ); }); ... app.use( '/foo' , router);

So your routing structure probably looks somewhat similar to the picture below

This works perfectly in your local development environment. However, in real-world there might be a small problem. An actual catalogue for your application on hosting platform might be other than the domain root.

yourdomain.com/hello . Now if you open yourdomain.com/hello in the browser you probably expect it to show 'Hello World'. But instead, you get a 404 error. In order to receive an expected greeting, you should have written the route like this: For example, you deploy the application containing routes above to the. Now if you openin the browser you probably expect it to show 'Hello World'. But instead, you get a 404 error. In order to receive an expected greeting, you should have written the route like this:

app.get( '/hello' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello World!' ); });

yourdomain.com/hello/foo would be: The same can be said about the router's subpath. A proper way to receive 'Hello from foo' fromwould be:

app.use( '/hello/foo' , router);

While it is not hard to rewrite paths in a small application, trying to do it in a large app with lots of routes (especially poorly structured) can become a nightmare. In addition what if you want to change a directory later? Starting rewriting all over again, in that case, is a bad idea.

A better option is to make the only entry point for routing and make this entry path configurable.

config.js to store the project-level variables First, create ato store the project-level variables

//config.js module .exports = { baseUrl : '/' , }

config.js Then you should reorganize routes structure so that the entry or index router includes all other routes while its own path would be taken from

const config = require ( './config.js' ); var app = express(); var indexRouter = express.Router(); indexRouter.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello World!' ); }); var fooRouter = express.Router(); fooRouter.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello from foo' ); }); indexRouter.use( '/foo' , fooRouter); app.use(config.baseUrl, indexRouter);

Basically what we did was transforming previous structure to this

That's it. Now if you deploy your application to a subfolder, for example, `yourdomain.com/hello`, change the config.js to

//config.js module .exports = { baseUrl : '/hello/' , }

and all routes would be updated automatically.

yourdomain.com root, just leave baseUrl: '/' as it is. If an application is deployed straight toroot, just leaveas it is.

I hope the described lifehack will help you to organize routes in Express app a way better.

