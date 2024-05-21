SeoClerks.com - The Digital Marketing Dumpster Fire Scam You Must Avoid

SEO Clerks is an absolute disaster zone for anyone seeking legitimate digital marketing services. If you enjoy flushing your hard-earned money down the virtual toilet, then by all means, dive headfirst into the scam cesspool that is SEO Clerks.





Let's start with the quality of services offered. Spoiler alert: there is none. It's like entering a virtual black market where snake oil peddlers roam freely, offering promises of boosting your website's ranking overnight. But what do you get in return? Absolutely nothing but a dent in your wallet and a bruise to your pride.





Oh, but it gets worse. Brace yourself for the horror show of link building scams. You'll find more shady backlinks here than in a cyberpunk novel. These so-called "experts" promise to catapult your website to the top of Google's search results with their magic links. What they don't tell you is that those links are about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.





Customer service? Ha! Don't make me laugh. Trying to get a refund from SEO Clerks is like trying to squeeze water from a stone. Once they have your money, they vanish into the digital ether faster than you can say "rip-off."





And let's not forget the cherry on top: the user interface straight out of the early 2000s. Navigating SEO Clerks feels like stumbling through a labyrinth designed by a sadistic web designer who enjoys watching people suffer.





Let's dissect this mess, shall we? First off, the quality of services offered here is as genuine as a three-dollar bill. It's like entering a virtual snake pit where every seller is vying to offload their dubious SEO concoctions onto unsuspecting buyers.





But wait, it gets juicier. Remember that forum post from Ionicware, the brains behind SEO Clerks, where they play the victim card, blaming banned users for crying scam? Yeah, that's about as believable as a unicorn sighting. It's a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. Ionicware's sanctimonious declaration only serves to highlight the dumpster fire that is SEO Clerks.

Link building scams galore!

And let's not forget the pièce de résistance: link building scams galore! You'd have better luck finding a needle in a haystack than a legitimate backlink on this platform. It's a virtual minefield of shady practices that would make even the most hardened internet sleuths break a sweat.





A shocking scam example!!! - Come get those Top Page 1 Rankings!

https://www.seoclerk.com/Link-Building/5635/ALPHA-SEO-Links-and-Rankings-Booster-Top-Marketplace-Seller









I'm absolutely fuming about this guy and his ridiculous SEO link building scam! It's like he's stuck in some digital Stone Age, thinking that spamming web 2.0 URLs with links and then showering them with profile links and forum/blog comment garbage is some kind of magic formula for boosting rankings. Seriously? Are we in 2005?





First off, let's talk about web 2.0. Sure, they were hot stuff back when MySpace was cool, but in today's SEO landscape, relying on them as some cornerstone of your strategy is like using a flip phone in the age of smartphones. And embedding them with links? That's like trying to hide a rotten egg under a pile of glitter - it's still a rotten egg, mate!





And then there's the profile links and forum/blog comments. Spamming these places with your links is not only lazy, it's downright harmful! Do you really think Google, with all its sophisticated algorithms, is going to look kindly upon your link vomit? Nope, they're more likely to slap you with a penalty faster than you can say "black hat."





But what really grinds my gears is that there are still people out there peddling this garbage as some sort of shortcut to SEO success. Newsflash: there are no shortcuts! Building a solid, sustainable SEO strategy takes time, effort, and genuine value creation. It's about crafting quality content, engaging with your audience, and earning links through merit, not manipulation.





So to this guy and anyone else trying to pull off this outdated, spammy nonsense: wake up and smell the SEO coffee! The only thing you're building with your scam is a one-way ticket to obscurity in the depths of Google's search results. And frankly, you deserve it.





The next Rotten Egg - Pay $400 - Not a single on page technical SEO adjustment!!

Ugh, let me tell you about this absolute nightmare of an SEO scammer. This sorry excuse for a human being has the audacity to charge $400 for their so-called "top-ranking" SEO service, and what do they deliver? Nothing but a steaming pile of spammy links. (Useless as tits on a bull) - tits are not used on a bull because bulls do not produce milk.





They have the nerve to promise results without doing any real work. No technical optimizations, no on-page technical improvements, no research, and forget about optimizing for Google. Nope, all they do is litter the internet with their garbage links, like a digital fly infestation.





And you know what's the worst part? People fall for it!





They get sucked into this black hole of deceit, thinking they're investing in their business's success, only to find themselves buried under a mountain of useless backlinks.





These scammers don't care about helping your website thrive. They're just out to make a quick buck at the expense of your online reputation. They're like parasites feeding off the desperation of those who don't know any better.

SEOClerks and Their Scam-Filled Business Model

Let's get one thing straight: SEOClerks knows exactly what they're doing. They are fully aware of the scam-riddled marketplace they run and, quite frankly, they don’t care. Why would they? Their entire business model is predicated on making money from freelancing SEO scams. It's infuriating and yet, not surprising.





You see, SEOClerks is teeming with shady operators who promise the moon and deliver a pile of dirt. Fake backlinks, bogus traffic, and sketchy SEO services – you name it, they've got it. And it's not like SEOClerks is oblivious to this. No, they are complicit. They actively promote these scams, providing a platform for con artists to thrive.





They benefit from transaction fees, and every scam that gets pulled off on their site puts money in their pockets. Honest businesses and individuals looking to improve their online presence get swindled, losing both money and time, while SEOClerks laughs all the way to the bank. It's a disgraceful exploitation of people’s desire to succeed online.





SEOClerks isn't just turning a blind eye – they're facilitating and profiting from deception. It's high time someone held them accountable for perpetuating these fraudulent activities. Enough is enough. The freelancing world deserves better than this cesspool of scams masquerading as a legitimate marketplace.

SEOClerks Under Fire for Hosting and Promoting SEO Scams





Industry insiders and disgruntled customers have accused the platform of knowingly allowing scams to flourish, profiting from deceptive practices that undermine the credibility of freelance SEO work .





SEOClerks has become a hub for a variety of SEO services, ranging from backlink building to traffic generation. However, a growing number of reports suggest that many of these services are scams designed to dupe unsuspecting clients. "It's a breeding ground for fake services," said one industry expert. "You have individuals selling non-existent or low-quality backlinks, fake traffic, and other dodgy SEO tricks."





The platform operates by taking a commission on each transaction, meaning that they financially benefit from every sale – legitimate or not. This creates a perverse incentive structure where the more scams that are pulled off, the more money SEOClerks makes. Critics argue that this has led to a laissez-faire attitude towards scam listings, with minimal oversight or enforcement of quality standards.





Customers have expressed frustration over the lack of accountability. "I paid for high-quality backlinks and got nothing but junk," said one disappointed user. "When I tried to get a refund, I was met with resistance from both the seller and SEOClerks. It’s clear they’re not interested in protecting their customers."





Despite numerous complaints and negative reviews, SEOClerks continues to thrive, raising questions about the ethical implications of their business model. "They are well aware of the scams and yet they choose to do nothing," commented another industry insider. "It's all about making money, regardless of the cost to their customers."





So, if you ever come across one of these rotten egg SEO scammers, run in the opposite direction as fast as you can. Don't let them sink their claws into your hard-earned money. Your website deserves better than to be tainted by their slimy tactics.





As the backlash grows, SEOClerks faces mounting pressure to clean up its act. Whether they will take meaningful action or continue to turn a blind eye remains to be seen. For now, the platform remains a controversial player in the world of SEO services, under scrutiny for its role in facilitating and profiting from scams.















