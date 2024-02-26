SEO is not DEAD ✅

Some of you might remember the article I wrote last time: SEO is DEAD ❌ , it was extremely productive, and even though the like vs dislike proportion favors the latter many of you provided valuable insight into how to improve berrynews.org SEO ranking and Domain Authority, thank you for that.
Based on your replies I've compiled a list of how to optimize your SEO and although many had valid points, a platform that aggregates news articles from various sources would be close to impossible to improve, I want to consider it as a challenge🦾
This brings me to the first actionable improvement point:
Patience is key: Understand that SEO takes time. Two weeks is typically not long enough to see significant results, especially for keywords with high search volumes. I'll post an update once more time has passed and I've had the time to develop the SEO.
Focus on relevant keywords: Target relevant search queries. Being on the first page for low-volume searches won't drive much traffic. Aim for higher-volume, relevant keywords. Keyword optimization is an important factor and you have built-in tools in Google Search and Bing Search where you can find out what would work best for your website and update the metadata accordingly.
SEO is a comprehensive strategy: Optimize beyond just page speed. Focus on creating great content, building domain authority, acquiring quality backlinks, and setting up technical aspects like metadata and sitemaps properly. On the topic of backlinks, I will explain more later in this article.
Competitive niches require more effort: SEO in highly competitive sectors, like news, demands more work and strategic planning. Truer words have never been spoken, as I said challenge ACCEPTED🫡
Invest time in SEO: Dedicate time to understanding and implementing SEO best practices, including meta tags, content writing, and backlink strategies. Results will show over time. I've just finished reading "The Beginner's Guide to SEO" by MOZ and now moved to "Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Starter Guide" from Google Search.
Set realistic expectations: Adjust your expectations for SEO outcomes. Initial traffic might be low, and growth is typically incremental. Consistent effort is required to see improvements and we shall see this in a couple of months when I post the update
Long-term strategy: Plan for SEO as a long-term strategy, giving it a few months to start showing results. Early expectations for quick gains are often unrealistic. This was one extremely valid but hard-to-achieve bullet point that I am working on.
tl;dr: These points emphasize the importance of patience, relevant content targeting, comprehensive SEO strategies, and setting realistic expectations in the competitive landscape of online content.
Keyword research: if you want the full-length version you can find it here. I will try as best as possible to answer these questions for myself, but they are a blueprint for any SEO improvements.
Ask what your users want.
What are your users searching for?
How often are your users searching the terms?
The top 10 is unachievable but the top 100 is more than better
What is your competition doing?
Keywords by season
Keywords by region
(Bonus) What type of search types do we have?
Tools:
Moz Keyword Explorer - (PAID) The tool extracts accurate search volume data by using live clickstream data.
Google Keyword Planner - (FREE) Google's AdWords Keyword Planner has historically been the most common starting point for SEO keyword research.
Google Trends - Google’s keyword trend tool is great for finding seasonal keyword fluctuations.
AnswerThePublic (PAID) - This free tool populates commonly searched-for questions around a specific keyword.
SpyFu Keyword Research Tool (PAID) - Provides some really neat competitive keyword data.
Backlink strategy is an essential component of SEO, as backlinks (links from other websites to yours) are a significant ranking factor for search engines. Developing an effective backlink strategy:
Understanding backlinks
Content creation
Outreach and networking
Utilize social media and forums
Broken link building
Guest blogging
Leverage PR and publicity
Monitor your backlink profile
Competitor analysis
Be Active in industry forums and blogs
Directories and listings
Best practices and caution
Avoid black-hat techniques: Buying links, participating in link schemes, or excessive link exchanges can lead to penalties from search engines.
Natural growth: Build your backlinks gradually and naturally. A sudden spike in backlinks can appear manipulative to search engines.
Focus on value: Always focus on providing value through your content and interactions. High-quality content that serves the user's needs is more likely to earn backlinks.
Developing a strong backlink profile takes time and effort, but it's a vital part of a comprehensive SEO strategy. Remember, the goal is to build a natural-looking backlink profile that grows organically over time.
This brings my article to an end.
If you are not familiar with some of these terms, I suggest that you check out the Glossary. And this funny message
As always, thank you stranger for your time and if you want to "make acquaintance" you can always subscribe to my Hackernoon account.
Until next time much love from Den Haag 🫶