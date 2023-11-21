SEO is DEAD!

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

The article details a focused SEO initiative for BerryNews.org, yielding a brief traffic surge. Further exploration unveils a common challenge shared by funded tech companies—less than 100 monthly organic visitors. It emphasizes the universal hurdles of market saturation, competition, and accessible website creation in the tech domain. The author expresses gratitude for community support, underlining the pivotal role of each interaction. Explore the insightful journey of BerryNews.org amidst SEO dynamics and broader tech landscape challenges.