SEO Campaign Tips To Earn More eCommerce Traffic by@janet-biggs

SEO Campaign Tips To Earn More eCommerce Traffic

Some eCommerce owners rely on SEO professionals to retain the best position for their sites. Using the best tools, you need to find top-searched keywords. Choose keywords with high average monthly searches and low competition levels. Add H1 heading tags to your website pages. Add rich snippets to your site to help Google to display comprehensive details about the page. Add Rich Snippets to your site to increase the ranking in the SERP result. Add text to your image files to make the image’s context understandable to Google.
