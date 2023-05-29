1,468 reads

Security Alert: Identifying Malicious Extensions in Microsoft's VSCode Marketplace

by
byKuldeep Singh@kuldeep

Backend Engineer | Writer | Blogger!!

May 29th, 2023
featured image - Security Alert: Identifying Malicious Extensions in Microsoft's VSCode Marketplace
    Speed
    Voice
Kuldeep Singh
← Previous

Serverless App: AWS CloudTrail Log Analytics using Amazon Elasticsearch Service

About Author

Kuldeep Singh HackerNoon profile picture
Kuldeep Singh@kuldeep

Backend Engineer | Writer | Blogger!!

Read my storiesAbout @kuldeep

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

cybersecurity#cybersecurity#cyber-security#cyber-threats#programming#vscode-extensions#cyber-security-awareness#cyberattacks#malware-detection

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Linuxfoundation
Note

Related Stories