Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust

Now that remote work and developer infrastructure-in-the-cloud have become the new normal, securing engineer access to cloud workloads is more challenging than ever. With DevOps and engineering environments increasingly scaling across multitudes of servers, cloud providers, and hybrid architectures, security concerns are a top priority for companies harnessing the power of the cloud. When it comes to securing engineering access to cloud environments such as AWS, GCP and Azure, most enterprises mitigate access risk by using a combination of solutions, each of which has both benefits and limitations.