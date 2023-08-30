Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Section 230: What Is It and Does It Need to Change?by@TheMarkup

    Section 230: What Is It and Does It Need to Change?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Everyone’s favorite punching bag, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, made its way to the Supreme Court this week in Gonzalez v. Google.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Section 230: What Is It and Does It Need to Change?
    media #media #legislation #section-230
    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture

    @TheMarkup

    The Markup

    Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

    Receive Stories from @TheMarkup

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Markup Wins Award for Their Investigations Into Amazon
    Published at Mar 09, 2023 by TheMarkup #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Is It So Hard to Learn Basic Facts About Government Algorithms?
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by TheMarkup #society
    Article Thumbnail
    Media Manipulation: Finding Truth Amidst Skewed Narratives in Social Media & the News
    Published at Jan 08, 2024 by rimaeneva #media
    Article Thumbnail
    Here's What We Learned About UNOS: Why It's Important You Should Know About It Too
    Published at Jan 06, 2024 by TheMarkup #society
    Article Thumbnail
    Students Are Being Labeled "High-Risk" Because of Their Race and Income in Wisconsin
    Published at Dec 26, 2023 by TheMarkup #society
    Article Thumbnail
    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Plans on Breaking Up the Organ Transplant Monopoly
    Published at Dec 07, 2023 by TheMarkup #society
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!