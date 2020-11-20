Secret Tecniques To Improve Dependency Resolution On App Class Loader

@ camposer Rodolfo Campos Family man and tech geek - passionate about Software & Data Engineering, and Entrepreneurship

Recently I had the need to change certain classes -from external dependencies- loaded on a Spring Boot application. All this happened in a very restrictive environment, where I was not allowed to use other libraries or tweak the JRE, it was only possible to modify the fat JAR and environment variables or system properties.

I managed to change the dependency behaviour taking advantage of the way the Java Class Loading System works. In my case, because the class was part of a dependency and not the JRE, I decided to just rely on the App Class Loader. Of course, this is not Spring specific, this is more "any JVM app" specific :-)

NOTE: For cases where the classes are part of the JRE, you could use the “-Xbootclasspath/a:path” option (Java < 9) or Jigsaw for recent versions.

The App Class Loader would pick any class available in your classpath before going to check your dependencies. For that reason, if you add a class with the same qualified name -that respects the original contract- you could “hack” the dependency behaviour.

For demoing the technique, I chose the Jasypt library and changed the BasicTextEncryptor with a custom implementation of the Caesar cipher algorithm.

The original BasicTextEncryptor used a PBEWithMD5AndDES algorithm and the “new” implementation looks like this:

package org.jasypt.util.text; /** * Overrides the original implementation with a Caesar Cipher Algorithm implementation */ public final class BasicTextEncryptor implements TextEncryptor { private String password; public void setPassword ( final String password) { this .password = password; } public void setPasswordCharArray ( final char [] password) { this .password = new String(password); } @Override public String encrypt ( final String message) { return cipher(message, password.length()); } @Override public String decrypt ( final String encryptedMessage) { return cipher(encryptedMessage, 26 - password.length()); } private String cipher (String message, int shift) { StringBuffer result= new StringBuffer(); for ( int i = 0 ; i < message.length(); i++) { if (Character.isUpperCase(message.charAt(i))) { int ch = (( int )message.charAt(i) + shift - 65 ) % 26 + 65 ; result.append(( char )ch); } else { int ch = (( int )message.charAt(i) + shift - 97 ) % 26 + 97 ; result.append(( char )ch); } } return result.toString(); } }

My tests prove the point, the application now uses my custom implementation:

public class JasyptTest { private BasicTextEncryptor textEncryptor; @BeforeEach public void setUp () { textEncryptor = new BasicTextEncryptor(); textEncryptor.setPasswordCharArray( "123" .toCharArray()); } @Test public void hackJasyptBasicEncryptor_shouldUseAppClassLoader () { ClassLoader actualClassLoader = textEncryptor.getClass().getClassLoader(); assertTrue(actualClassLoader.toString().contains( "AppClassLoader" )); } @Test public void hackJasyptBasicEncryptor_encrypt () { String actual = textEncryptor.encrypt( "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ" ); assertEquals( "DEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZABC" , actual); } @Test public void hackJasyptBasicEncryptor_decrypt () { String actual = textEncryptor.decrypt( "DEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZABC" ); assertEquals( "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ" , actual); } }

The AppClassLoader loads the custom BasicTextEncryptor and as you can see the encrypt/decrypt methods now use the Caesar algorithm.

In a “normal” project you should not need to override the dependency or JRE classes behaviour, but in case you need to, I hope this technique would do the trick for you.

After our project I kept thinking about all the different possibilities enabled by tweaking the class loading process... Certainly, something to consider and with special care when wearing the security hat.

Share this story @ camposer Rodolfo Campos Read my stories Family man and tech geek - passionate about Software & Data Engineering, and Entrepreneurship

Tags