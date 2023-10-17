Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    SEC: Terraform Labs Knowingly or Recklessly, Employed Devices, Schemes, or Artifices to Defraudby@secagainsttheworld
    154 reads

    SEC: Terraform Labs Knowingly or Recklessly, Employed Devices, Schemes, or Artifices to Defraud

    by SEC vs. the WorldOctober 17th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The SEC did not mince words when talking about Do Kwon and Terraform Labs.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - SEC: Terraform Labs Knowingly or Recklessly, Employed Devices, Schemes, or Artifices to Defraud
    a judge with a loud voice Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    SEC vs. the World HackerNoon profile picture

    SEC v. Terraform Court Filing, retrieved on February 16, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 32 of 38.

    SECOND CLAIM FOR RELIEF

    Fraud in Connection with the Purchase or Sale of Securities (Violations of Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 Thereunder)


    176. The Commission re-alleges and incorporates by reference the allegations contained in paragraphs 1 through 172. 177. By reason of the conduct described above, Defendants, directly or indirectly, in connection with the purchase or sale of securities, by the use of the means or instrumentalities of interstate commerce or of the mails, or of any facility of any national securities exchange, knowingly or recklessly, (i) employed devices, schemes, or artifices to defraud; (ii) made untrue statements of a material fact or omitted to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; and (iii) engaged in acts, practices, or courses of business which operated or would operate as a fraud or deceit upon any persons, including purchasers of the securities.



    178. By reason of the conduct described above, Defendants violated, and unless restrained and enjoined will continue to violate, Exchange Act Section 10(b), 15 U.S.C. § 78j(b), and Rule 10b-5, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, thereunder.


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 1:23-cv-01346 retrieved on September 12, 2023, from sec.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    SEC vs. the World HackerNoon profile picture
    SEC vs. the World@secagainsttheworld
    A collection of public domain court case filings, by/against the US SEC, retrieved by HackerNoon
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-companies #tech-companies #sec #sec-v-terraform-labs #do-kwon #allegations-against-terraform #legalpdf #crypto-fraud #crypto-crime

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Lizedin
    Foregoingbone

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Comprehensive List of Every Single Violation Terraform Labs and Do Kwon Committed
    by secagainsttheworld
    Oct 20, 2023
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    A Comprehensive List of Every Single Violation Terraform Labs and Do Kwon Committed
    by secagainsttheworld
    Oct 20, 2023
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    All of the Laws Do Kwon and Terraform Labs Violated
    by secagainsttheworld
    Oct 05, 2023
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Do Kwon and Terraform Gave Investors A Reasonable Expectation of Profits: How They Talked LUNA Up
    by secagainsttheworld
    Oct 07, 2023
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Do Kwon Lied to Investors About Chai: How He Dangled the Carrot In Front of Their Faces
    by secagainsttheworld
    Oct 13, 2023
    #tech-companies
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas