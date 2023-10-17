Search icon
    SEC: Do Kwon and Terraform Need to Be Restrained Or They Will Continue to Violate the Securities Act
    180 reads

    SEC: Do Kwon and Terraform Need to Be Restrained Or They Will Continue to Violate the Securities Act

    by SEC vs. the World October 17th, 2023
    The SEC stated that they believe Do Kwon and Terraform Labs will continue to violate the Securities Act if not restrained.

    SEC v. Terraform Court Filing, retrieved on February 16, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 31 of 38.

    FIRST CLAIM FOR RELIEF

    (Fraud in the Offer of Sale of Securities (Violation of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act))


    173. The Commission realleges and incorporates by reference herein the allegations in paragraphs 1 through 172.


    174. Defendants, in the offer or sale of securities, by the use of means or instrumentalities of transportation or communication in interstate commerce or by use of the mails, directly or indirectly: (1) knowingly or recklessly employed devices, schemes, or artifices to defraud; (2) knowingly, recklessly, or negligently obtained money or property by means of untrue statements of material fact or by omitting to state material facts necessary in order to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; and (3) knowingly, recklessly, or negligently engaged in transactions, practices, or courses of business which operated or would operate as a fraud or deceit upon the purchaser.


    175. By their conduct described above, Defendants violated, and unless restrained and enjoined will continue to violate, Securities Act Section 17(a), 15 U.S.C. § 77q(a).


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 1:23-cv-01346 retrieved on September 12, 2023, from sec.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    About Author

    SEC vs. the World HackerNoon profile picture
    SEC vs. the World@secagainsttheworld
    A collection of public domain court case filings, by/against the US SEC, retrieved by HackerNoon
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

