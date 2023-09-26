Search icon
ReadWrite
    SEC Takes Legal Action Against Binance Over Unregistered BNB Sales

    SEC Takes Legal Action Against Binance Over Unregistered BNB Sales

    The SEC has filed a claim against Binance, accusing the exchange of conducting unregistered sales of BNB tokens. This action is based on violations of Securities Act Sections 5(a) and 5(c), as detailed in the complaint.

    featured image - SEC Takes Legal Action Against Binance Over Unregistered BNB Sales
    Illustrate an accurate representation of a court room with the U.S SEC's crest plastered on the walls of the plaintiff's section. via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    web3 #sec-v.-binance #sec #binance.us #bnb
    SEC vs. the World

    @secagainsttheworld

    SEC vs. the World

    A collection of public domain court case filings, by/against the US SEC, retrieved by HackerNoon

