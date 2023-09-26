SEC Takes Legal Action Against Binance Over Unregistered BNB Sales

SEC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on June 5, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 55 of 69. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here FACTS IX. BINANCE AND BAM TRADING WERE REQUIRED TO BUT DID NOT REGISTER AS AN EXCHANGE, BROKER-DEALER, OR CLEARING AGENCY. FIRST CLAIM FOR RELIEF Violations of Sections 5(a) and 5(c) of the Securities Act (Against Binance for Unregistered Offers and Sales of BNB) 514. The Commission realleges and incorporates by reference herein the allegations in Paragraphs 1-35, 80-238, 282-314, 325-363, and 510-513. 515. At all relevant times, by engaging in the conduct alleged in the Complaint, specifically by offering and selling BNB without a registration statement filed or in effect as to that security, Binance, directly and indirectly, made use of the means and instruments of transportation or communication in interstate commerce or of the mails to sell securities through the use or medium of any prospectus or otherwise, carried or caused to be carried through the mails or in interstate commerce, by any means or instruments of transportation, that security for the purpose of sale or for delivery after sale, and/or made use of the means and instruments of transportation or communication in interstate commerce or of the mails to offer to sell or offer to buy through the use or medium of a prospectus or otherwise of that security. 516. By reason of the conduct described above, Binance, violated, is violating, and, unless enjoined, will continue to violate Securities Act Sections 5(a) and 5(c) [15 U.S.C. §§ 77e(a) and (c)]. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01599 retrieved on September 6, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. docdroid.net