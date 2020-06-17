Searching For Unknowns: Captain's log 001

My name is captain Smith and I am the only pilot aboard Prometheus 042. We were sent into space roughly 13 billion years ago and our mission is to find the answer to the ultimate question - what is the meaning of life?

A New Begining

Location: Galaxy MACS0647-JD...

Existence of life: Confirmed...

Hibernation protocol: Disabled...

Hmm... Looks like we made it after all.

Well... Rules are rules so here we go.

For those of you who just tuned into this frequency, here are the details :

After numerous attempts to answer this question on our home planet, many have traveled far to seek answers within the boundaries of our known universe.

Some of them have returned, some suspended all communication but, to our knowledge, none have completed their mission. I would say that we are the ones who traveled the greatest distance but I can not guarantee that because I can not know what happened to my kind during this period.

Their mother star already entered the red giant phase so they probably started looking for a new home a long time ago. However, this should not be our concern right now because we have to focus on our primary goal because it seems like we have reached our destination.

You should know that there are quite a few problems that we might be facing right now.

Considering the length of our travel, we should expect our technology to be severely outdated in this part of the universe. The team back home equipped Prometheus 042 with everything we had back then but 13 billion years is a lot... Our invisibility cloak is probably an ancient gadget in this neighborhood.

I remember we had a debate about hostility issues at one point but we all agreed that every technologically advanced civilization should be open for visitors and information sharing. After all, that is what we all are... Clusters of information that make choices for a living. Where is the fun in that?

Anyways... It seems like the first habitable planet is within our proximity. Judging by the scans they should already know that we are heading their way so we can only hope for the best. Time to prepare this ship for landing.

Captain Smith signing off

As Prometheus 042 drifted through the clouds of an unknown planet, a great structure emerged on the ground offering a landing space for Captain Smith and his ship. He exited the vessel and followed a path that lead him to what is now known as the Chamber of Truth.

There, he was faced with four pathways that were labeled with four elements he was very familiar with - Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. All of them could provide the answer, but none of them guarantee it.

Which way do you want to go, captain?

Info:

Searching For the Unknown is a new project that will be published on a weekly basis. It is a new form of storytelling that I like to call Interactive Storytelling. Instead of leading you down a pathway, you don't want to explore, you are given the opportunity to create the story as it progresses.

At the end of every part, you will be offered multiple choices and the one with the most votes will determine how the story unfolds. Choices are not limited so you can even ask your own questions or suggest a completely different choice. Results are determined every Friday.

If there are no votes during the week, the story will continue a default pathway.

It is preferred that you cast your votes on Hive and support this awesome community. Your participation on the platform will always be appreciated and rewarded.







