Saving the Future with A New 'Meta' Universe: An Interview

Hacker Vladislav is 22 years old and working on a personal startup. He says he is working indirectly on social network projects that help connect people who need help and those who are ready to help, on blockchain technology. He hopes the metovellennaya will create a truly new digital society, where freedom of speech and talent is worth more than advertising and buying subscribers, where everyone is not left alone. He thinks the techno giants who have seized and monopolize the market of social applications, do not see the David who will kill the giant.