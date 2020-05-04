Saving Passwords with Relative Security [A Guide for Dummies]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
First of all, this article is recommended not only for novice programmers, but for users who want to know why the hell they need a humanly unpronounceable password.
class User:
def __init__(self, user, passwd, salt):
self.username = user
self.passwd = passwd
self.salt = salt
def check_passwd(self, passwd):
""" Check if is a valid password """
while True:
# Check Size
if len(passwd) < 14:
print("This password is too short.")
break
# Check Ascii Letters
counter = 0
for i in passwd:
if i in self.passwd_characteres:
counter += 1
if counter < 6:
print("Your password need at last six (6) characteres.")
break
# Check Digits
counter = 0
for i in passwd:
if i in self.passwd_numbers:
counter += 1
if counter < 6:
print("Your password need at last six (6) digits.")
break
# Check Special Characteres
counter = 0
for i in passwd:
if i in self.passwd_special:
counter += 1
if counter < 2:
print("Your password need at last two (2) special characteres.")
break
# The password has passed!
return True
, or anything like that. We are taking on the role of enlightened beings and therefore do not trust the user. If his password is weak it is our system that will be insecure, not just his data. Damn users! Fortunately, in Python, there is a secret called secrets:
import secrets
# 32 is the number of bytes of the text to be generated.
secrets.token_urlsafe(32)
"aaaaaa*000000*ALE_tEwJXs87D-yfgU-D7DWbASX5g_D-oENWUIBi1q8"
worthy_password = hashlib.sha256((password + salt).encode()).hexdigest()
# ================================================================== #
# The **basics** of how to save a reasonably secure username and
# password.
# ================================================================== #
# DEPENDENCIES
# ================================================================== #
import hashlib
import secrets
import string
# ================================================================== #
# USER CLASS
# ================================================================== #
class User:
def __init__(self, user, passwd, salt):
self.username = user
self.passwd = passwd
self.salt = salt
# ================================================================== #
# MANAGER CLASS
# ================================================================== #
class Manager:
def __init__(self):
self.users = []
self.passwd_characteres = string.ascii_letters
self.passwd_numbers = string.digits
self.passwd_special = string.punctuation
def input_username(self):
""" Gets the Username """
return input("Enter your user name: ")
def input_passwd(self):
""" Gets the Password """
return input("Enter your user name: ")
def check_username(self, new_username):
""" Check if is a valid Username """
for user in self.users:
if user.username == new_username:
print("This username already exists.")
return True
return False
def check_passwd(self, passwd):
""" Check if is a valid password """
while True:
# Check Size
if len(passwd) < 14:
print("This password is too short.")
break
# Check Ascii Letters
counter = 0
for i in passwd:
if i in self.passwd_characteres:
counter += 1
if counter < 6:
print("Your password need at last six (6) characteres.")
break
# Check Digits
counter = 0
for i in passwd:
if i in self.passwd_numbers:
counter += 1
if counter < 6:
print("Your password need at last six (6) digits.")
break
# Check Special Characteres
counter = 0
for i in passwd:
if i in self.passwd_special:
counter += 1
if counter < 2:
print("Your password need at last two (2) special characteres.")
break
# The password has passed!
return True
def protect_passwd(self, passwd):
""" Encrypt the password before save it. """
salt = secrets.token_urlsafe(32)
encripted_passwd = hashlib.sha256((passwd + salt).encode()).hexdigest()
return (encripted_passwd, salt)
def create_new_user(self):
""" Create a new user. """
while True:
user = input("Type your username: ")
if not self.check_username(user):
break
while True:
passwd = input("Type your password: ")
if self.check_passwd(passwd):
pass_pack = self.protect_passwd(passwd)
break
# Well done!
new_user = User(user, pass_pack[0], pass_pack[1])
self.users.append(new_user)
print("\nWellcome to this database!")
# ================================================================== #
# We're done here. To load the user safely, simply add the 'salt'
# saved in the profile to the password entered at the time of login.
# ================================================================== #
# TESTING:
manager = Manager()
manager.create_new_user()
# Let's see:
print("\n")
print("User name: " + manager.users[0].username)
print("Saved password: " + manager.users[0].passwd)
print("This-user salt: " + manager.users[0].salt)
print("\n")
input("Press anything to quit.")