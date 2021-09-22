Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Sampling Raster Values at Specific Coordinates with Python by@boa

Sampling Raster Values at Specific Coordinates with Python

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A comprehensive tutorial for sampling raster values at specific geographic coordinates with PyGMT and plotting a linear regression of the data with Seaborn. Highlights include: - Automatically downloading files from the SoilWeb site in chunks - Reprojecting the coordinate systems to WGS84 - Sampling raster values with specific geographic coordinates - Plotting a linear regression with marginal histograms and density curves - Customized regression line color and axis label text font
image
First Try Hacker Noon profile picture

@boa
First Try

Learning new things and sharing them

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Focusing on Focal Mechanisms with Python by @boa
#pygmt
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#pygmt#seaborn#python-tutorials#geospatial#linear-regression#sampling-raster-values#programming#python
Join Hacker Noon loading