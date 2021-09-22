Sampling Raster Values at Specific Coordinates with Python

A comprehensive tutorial for sampling raster values at specific geographic coordinates with PyGMT and plotting a linear regression of the data with Seaborn. Highlights include: - Automatically downloading files from the SoilWeb site in chunks - Reprojecting the coordinate systems to WGS84 - Sampling raster values with specific geographic coordinates - Plotting a linear regression with marginal histograms and density curves - Customized regression line color and axis label text font