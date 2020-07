Dashboards, monitoring and alerting — right from your terminal !!!

As a backend developer, I always need to monitor something. State machine in the database, records count, message queue lag, custom application metrics, system performance, progress of my deployment scripts. Tons of stuff!

For a long time I was trying to find a tool which can save me time — will be able to keep everything in one place, and notify me when needed. Heavy production monitoring systems can't help with the development tasks, I needed a swiss army knife - something that can be configured in a minute and give me the results right away.

There were no such thing, so I wrote my own. Meet Sampler - command-line UI for any shell commands, written in pure Go.

How does it work?

The idea is very simple - almost all metrics you might want to monitor and visualize are available through the CLI:

The obvious ones: CPU, memory, disk space, network

Telemetry from a remote machine via SSH

Any database metrics and results of your custom queries

Kafka, RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ

Everything available via http, e.g. Spring Boot Actuator metrics

Docker

JMX

That means we can create our dashboards without complex integrations, drivers and dependencies. We can do it right from the terminal.

Using Sampler is basically a 3-step process:

Define your configuration in a YAML file

Run sampler -c your-config-file.yml

Adjust components size and location on UI

Examples. Visualizations and their YAML configuration

Runchart

runcharts: - title: Search engine response time rate-ms: 500 # sampling rate, default = 1000 scale: 2 # number of digits after sample decimal point, default = 1 legend: enabled: true # enables item labels, default = true details: false # enables item statistics: cur/min/max/dlt values, default = true items: - label: GOOGLE sample: curl -o /dev/null -s -w ' %{time_total} ' https://www.google.com color: 178 # 8-bit color number, default one is chosen from a pre-defined palette - label: YAHOO sample: curl -o /dev/null -s -w ' %{time_total} ' https://search.yahoo.com - label: BING sample: curl -o /dev/null -s -w ' %{time_total} ' https://www.bing.com

Sparkline

sparklines: - title: CPU usage rate-ms: 200 scale: 0 sample: ps -A -o %cpu | awk '{s+=$1} END {print s}' - title: Free memory pages rate-ms: 200 scale: 0 sample: memory_pressure | grep 'Pages free' | awk '{print $3}'

Barchart

barcharts: - title: Local network activity rate-ms: 500 # sampling rate, default = 1000 scale: 0 # number of digits after sample decimal point, default = 1 items: - label: UDP bytes in sample: nettop -J bytes_in -l 1 -m udp | awk '{sum += $4} END {print sum}' - label: UDP bytes out sample: nettop -J bytes_out -l 1 -m udp | awk '{sum += $4} END {print sum}' - label: TCP bytes in sample: nettop -J bytes_in -l 1 -m tcp | awk '{sum += $4} END {print sum}' - label: TCP bytes out sample: nettop -J bytes_out -l 1 -m tcp | awk '{sum += $4} END {print sum}'

Gauge

gauges: - title: Minute progress rate-ms: 500 # sampling rate, default = 1000 scale: 2 # number of digits after sample decimal point, default = 1 percent-only: false # toggle display of the current value, default = false color: 178 # 8 -bit color number, default one is chosen from a pre-defined palette cur: sample: date +%S # sample script for current value max: sample: echo 60 # sample script for max value min: sample: echo 0 # sample script for min value - title: Year progress cur: sample: date +%j max: sample: echo 365 min: sample: echo 0

Textbox

textboxes: - title: Local weather rate-ms: 10000 # sampling rate, default = 1000 sample: curl wttr.in? 0 ATQF border: false # border around the item, default = true color: 178 # 8 -bit color number, default is white - title: Docker containers stats rate-ms: 500 sample: docker stats --no-stream --format "table {{.Name}}\t{{.CPUPerc}}\t{{.MemUsage}}\t{{.PIDs}}"

Asciibox

asciiboxes: - title: UTC time rate-ms: 500 # sampling rate, default = 1000 font: 3 d # font type, default = 2 d border: false # border around the item, default = true color: 43 # 8 -bit color number, default is white sample: env TZ=UTC date +%r

There is more!

Interactive shell support, PTY mode, triggers, alerts and variables. Real-world recipes to work with MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Neo4J, Kafka, SSH and JMX. You can read all about advanced capabilities in the documentation

Don't hesitate to ask questions, contribute and ⭐ star ⭐ the project on Github

