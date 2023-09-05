Sam Bankman-Fried Tried to Stabilize the Fallout from the Crypto Winter

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SAMUEL BANKMAN-FRIED Court Filing Lewis A. Kaplan, December 9, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 4 of 25. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here PRELIMINARY STATEMENT II. BACKGROUND TO ALL MOTIONS C. 2022: The Crypto Winter But in 2022, global economic conditions deteriorated and publicly-traded technology stocks fell roughly 33%.[5] The cryptocurrency market fell off even more dramatically. Bitcoin (the flagship cryptocurrency) saw its price drop by more than 65%, from a high of approximately $67,000 in late 2021 to about $20,000 in the summer of 2022.[6] During this prolonged market downturn, much of the cryptocurrency ecosystem became insolvent, with a series of companies– –exchanges, banks, lenders and hedge funds––collapsing and filing for bankruptcy in the spring and summer of 2022.[7] In fact, Mr. Bankman-Fried tried to step in and stabilize the collapse. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case S5 22 Cr. 673 (LAK) retrieved on September 1, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener