RYT Layer-1 Blockchain Promises Real-World Solutions with Innovative Proof Mechanism

Proof of Majority and its Impact on Financial Inclusion

In the ever-evolving world of blockchain technology, layer-1 blockchains form the foundational layer upon which all other decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols are built. Think of them as the bedrock of the entire ecosystem, responsible for handling core functions like transaction processing, network security, and the consensus mechanism. These blockchains establish the fundamental rules and infrastructure that govern the entire network. They are distinct from layer-2 solutions, which operate on top of layer-1 to improve scalability and efficiency, like adding express lanes to a highway to alleviate congestion.





Layer-1 blockchains are where the core traffic rules are defined and enforced. Their design choices have profound implications for the overall performance, security, and accessibility of the entire blockchain ecosystem. A crucial aspect of any layer-1 blockchain is its consensus mechanism, the method by which network participants agree on the validity of transactions and the state of the blockchain.





This mechanism ensures everyone is on the same page and prevents malicious actors from manipulating the system. Several different proof mechanisms exist, each with its own set of trade-offs. Proof of Work (PoW), the original consensus mechanism, requires participants (miners) to solve complex computational puzzles to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. Proof of Stake (PoS) offers an alternative, where validators are chosen based on the amount of cryptocurrency they "stake" or lock up. Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) takes PoS further by having stakeholders vote for delegates who validate transactions on their behalf.





RYT has unveiled its alternate layer-1 blockchain, a platform built on its patented Proof of Majority (PoM) consensus mechanism. RYT aims to tackle the challenges that have hindered widespread blockchain adoption, including speed, scalability, accessibility, decentralization, and energy efficiency.

The RYT Stuff?

RYT is focused on technological innovation and prioritizes real-world impact. The company has a robust pipeline of large-scale deployments across various industries, from secure national digital ID systems and government-backed digital currencies to accessible savings and investment solutions, streamlined healthcare records, and faster, more affordable international remittances.





"We built RYT to bring the benefits of decentralized technology to practical, everyday applications," said Steve Durbin, CEO and co-founder at RYT. "Our focus is on solving real-world problems — improving access to financial services, streamlining processes, and empowering individuals and institutions. We believe RYT can potentially improve how people worldwide interact and transact."





A key element of RYT's platform is the PoM consensus model. PoM is designed to provide true decentralization, allowing all network participants to contribute to block creation and validation. Its low computational requirements mean even devices like smartphones can participate, significantly reducing energy consumption compared to traditional PoW blockchains.





RYT also emphasizes the reliability and inclusivity of PoM, ensuring all valid transactions are processed, and the network is resistant to common attack methods. The system also minimizes network load by transmitting smaller data packets, making it more accessible in regions with limited infrastructure.





RYT is already making strides with a partnership in Pakistan for a community-based savings platform. This platform, slated to launch in May with backing from major financial institutions, targets millions who rely on outdated, informal savings practices.





"In Pakistan, community savings programs are essential to everyday financial life, providing critical support for millions," Durbin said. "However, these informal networks rely on trust and manual record keeping, which creates significant inefficiencies and leaves them vulnerable to errors and theft. RYT’s blockchain technology revolutionizes this system by automatically recording every transaction on an immutable, transparent ledger for our partner. This ensures that funds are secure and distributed accurately to each member according to a pre-agreed schedule, eliminating the risks of manual errors and fraud.”





Theoretically, transitioning to a blockchain like RYT brings additional benefits, such as real-time transaction transparency, reduced operational costs through automation, and a more streamlined process that bridges the gap between traditional savings practices and modern financial systems. Ultimately, the idea is to safeguard participants’ money and enhance trust and efficiency.





RYT hopes to learn from this pilot program. "We hope to understand how the platform resonates with local communities, especially regarding ease of use, trust, and overall engagement," Durbin said. "By measuring user adoption and satisfaction, we aim to tailor our solution to cultural and regulatory nuances. Additionally, we plan to evaluate operational efficiencies, such as improved transaction speeds and cost savings, which will inform refinements for broader deployment."

Proof of Majority Consensus

The company also provided a more technical explanation of its PoM consensus mechanism.





"Proof of Majority (PoM) achieves consensus through a distributed, probabilistic voting process that relies on all nodes in the network to independently construct a block from an agreed‐upon set of unconfirmed transactions," Durbin said. "Each node exchanges a cryptographic summary (a hash) of its candidate block with a randomly selected subset of its peers. Using a majority voting protocol similar in spirit to Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT), a node adopts a block once it observes that over half of its connected peers have produced an identical block hash. This majority rule is key: it ensures that any block that deviates from the consensus is quickly disregarded. The protocol employs several mechanisms to further secure the process, which hinders malicious behavior. For instance, nodes that produce blocks inconsistent with the majority are temporarily blacklisted, and their votes are ignored. In addition, the system’s peer sampling protocol randomizes connections so that colluding or malicious nodes would have to control a significant fraction of the network—statistically improbable under normal conditions—to influence the majority vote. Cryptographic safeguards, such as Ed25519 digital signatures and SHA3 hashing, protect against message tampering and replay attacks."





So, what makes PoM better than PoS or other consensus mechanisms?





"In PoS, validators are selected based on their stake in the network, which can lead to a concentration of power among wealthy participants. Delegated PoS further centralizes decision-making by having only a few delegates produce blocks. In contrast, PoM is designed to be inherently democratic: every node contributes equally to block creation and consensus. This minimizes centralization and lowers energy and computational requirements, as no node needs to perform intensive proof-of-work computations," Durbin said. "The trade-offs in choosing PoM include accepting a probabilistic approach to consensus - where convergence is achieved with high probability but not absolute certainty - and a design that favors safety and fault tolerance over maximum throughput (liveness). PoM’s design inherently assumes that honest nodes will statistically outnumber dishonest ones, and the protocol’s built-in mechanisms (like node aging, timelocks, and blacklisting) further mitigate the risk of malicious actors manipulating the majority. In essence, while PoS and DPoS may offer quicker finality under certain conditions, they do so at the expense of decentralization and increased vulnerability to wealth-based centralization. In contrast, PoM strikes a balance by prioritizing distributed security and democratization of consensus."





Digital IDs on blockchain face challenges reconciling data privacy regulations like GDPR with the technology's immutability, requiring innovative data deletion and user consent solutions. Central banks must determine how to maintain monetary policy control within decentralized systems for national digital currencies, addressing concerns about money flow tracking and financial stability. A complex regulatory landscape surrounds blockchain applications, demanding collaboration between developers, legal experts, and policymakers to balance innovation with risk mitigation.





"RYT’s strategy is built on a foundation of deep regulatory expertise and extensive experience in traditional finance," Durbin said. "Our management team has decades of experience navigating complex regulatory landscapes across multiple geographic regions, enabling us to understand and adapt to varying local rules and customs. This expertise, combined with a robust network of longstanding relationships with government and institutional stakeholders, positions us uniquely to work closely with regulators to ensure full compliance. We are also committed to doing everything by the book—no cutting corners or taking shortcuts. Our approach prioritizes data privacy, security, and regulatory integrity, building trust through transparent, responsible practices."





Looking to the future, RYT has ambitious goals. "Our long-term vision for RYT is to establish it as the foundational blockchain platform for real-world applications on a massive scale," Durbin said. "To achieve sustainable growth, we are actively pursuing opportunities with enormous long-term potential, such as national digital currencies and digital identification systems—initiatives currently under discussion with multiple governments representing hundreds of millions of people. At the same time, we are committed to building a vibrant developer ecosystem, empowering innovators to harness RYT’s capabilities for projects ranging from real estate and medical records to DeFi and beyond. By providing robust tools and resources and potentially open-sourcing key components, we aim to foster an environment where diverse applications can flourish. With millions personally invested by our leadership team, we are not in this for a quick win but are dedicated to building a platform that drives sustainable growth, broad adoption, and significant real-world impact."

The End of the Vaporware Era?

The blockchain space is rife with projects that lack real-world utility. They are often driven by hype and speculation rather than practical applications. Many of these projects offer no tangible solutions to existing problems, primarily as speculative assets or vehicles for fundraising through Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).





"RYT stands out because it was purpose-built for real-world applications rather than being a byproduct of technical experimentation," Durbin said. "We carefully analyzed the challenges other blockchains face—such as slow performance, high energy consumption, security vulnerabilities, and centralization issues—and designed a solution that addresses all of these. Moreover, we’re not just technologists with lofty ideas; we’re seasoned business professionals who understand the complexities of regulated industries like identity and finance.”





RYT's innovative Proof of Majority consensus mechanism, combined with its strategic focus on practical applications and seasoned leadership team, offers a compelling vision for the future of blockchain technology. While challenges remain in navigating regulatory complexities and proving its long-term viability, RYT's commitment to solving real-world problems and fostering a vibrant developer ecosystem suggests a promising path forward. If RYT can successfully execute its ambitious plans, it has the potential to transform industries and usher in a new era of accessible and impactful blockchain solutions.





This article was originally published on Dataconomy and is reproduced with permission.