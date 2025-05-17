Rust 1.85.1: Everything Included in It

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.85.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.





If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.85.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable





If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.85.1

Fixed combined doctest compilation

Due to a bug in the implementation, combined doctests did not work as intended in the stable 2024 Edition. Internal errors with feature stability caused rustdoc to automatically use its "unmerged" fallback method instead, like in previous editions.





Those errors are now fixed in 1.85.1, realizing the performance improvement of combined doctest compilation as intended! See the backport issue for more details, including the risk analysis of making this behavioral change in a point release.

Other fixes

1.85.1 also resolves a few regressions introduced in 1.85.0:

Contributors to 1.85.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.85.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!

