Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Running the Turing Test on Myselfby@chroneus
    643 reads

    Running the Turing Test on Myself

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Fine-tune Llama 2 on your text dialogues and have it speak as if it were you.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Running the Turing Test on Myself
    machine-learning #artificial-intelligence #ai
    Sergej Chicherin HackerNoon profile picture

    @chroneus

    Sergej Chicherin

    Mathematician, Research Engineer, Go Game Player.

    Receive Stories from @chroneus

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    AI's Dirty Secret: The Hidden Cost of its Environmental Impact
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by viceasytiger #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation (1/17/2024)
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by ratikeshmisra #future-of-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    FOD 37: Can We Genuinely Trust LLMs?
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by kseniase #ai-trends
    Article Thumbnail
    Learning From Free-Text Human Feedback: Examples of Human-Human Dialogs
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!