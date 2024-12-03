Ruby Event Manager, Hangman, and Tackling Coolant Leaks: My Journey Through It All

Hi! I haven’t posted for a while as TTY lessons, articles about it, and future algorithm lessons stopped me a little. Those who read my other article, Falling in love with Ruby, might know I wasted some time fixing up my car last time.





Well… This time, I had a massive coolant leak but decided to give it to the garage as this time, I had no room and access to tools to work on that.





I was a bit lucky as the fixup turned out not to be too expensive, and I could focus on learning again.

Event Manager









The Event Manager project was a deep dive into working with JSON, manipulating files, and reading CSV files.





It was a longer project, and for the first time, The Odin Project guided us step by step. I appreciated this approach because it felt like a solid introduction to concepts I’ll likely revisit.





It’s a great project to bookmark for future reference, especially since these skills will become second nature after repeated use.





Understanding how to build a hash for serialization took some time to click. Up until now, I relied heavily on arrays to solve most problems.





This project highlighted the importance of hashes, and I’ve decided to focus on using them more in upcoming projects.





If you want to see a code, give my repo a look!

Hangman









The Hangman project was one of my favorites so far. It reminded me of the calculator project, which was the final task in the foundations section. Every step felt intuitive like I knew exactly what to do to solve each small problem.





That said, I hit a few roadblocks toward the end—especially when trying to save the game state. Figuring out how to write valid JSON files and store them correctly took the most time. I had to revisit earlier lessons and piece everything together to make it work, but the effort was worth it.





If you’re curious about the code, there it is!

Advanced Ruby









The next in the line was Pattern Matching and Blocks. These lessons passed quite quickly and were not too difficult to understand. Yeah, let’s see in the future 😀I can bet I will be coming to review them as well.





But to be honest, it wasn’t as bad. Pattern Matching and Blocks opened my eyes to more efficient ways to process data and pass instructions to methods.





While these concepts are still new to me, I see how they can streamline collaboration in larger applications.

Final Words

I’m currently working through the “A Bit of Computer Science” lesson, and I have no idea how long it’ll take to finish.





Once I complete the Ruby course, I’m considering writing a summary of the total hours I’ve spent on these lessons—similar to my previous article. I’ve been tracking my progress daily, and it might be interesting to share those numbers.





Let me know in the comments if there’s anything specific you’d like me to elaborate on!