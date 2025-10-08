Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad

Westlake Village, California, USA, October 8th, 2025/Chainwire/--Rome Protocol, backed by a $9M seed round led by Hack VC, Portal Ventures, and Solana Founder Anatoly, has officially announced the mint date for its genesis NFT collection, Imperia: Rome Citizens. The mint goes live on October 14 via Magic Eden, priced at 0.753 SOL. Rome Protocol Rome Protocol Forged at the intersection of identity and interoperability, Imperia: Rome Citizens represents the beginning of Rome’s on-chain empire. These NFTs are not merely collectibles, they are digital citizenships, granting holders early access to campaigns, drops, leaderboard, and integrations across the expanding Rome ecosystem. Early contributors, top Solana NFT holders, and participants in the Megaphone or other Ecosystem Partner Campaigns are advised to check their WL eligibility. Mint Details: Date: October 14, 2025\nPrice: 0.753 SOL\nLaunchpad: Magic Eden\nWhitelist Checker: https://www.rome.builders/imperia\nLaunchpad Link: https://magiceden.io/launchpad/solana/imperia Date: October 14, 2025 Price: 0.753 SOL Launchpad: Magic Eden Whitelist Checker: https://www.rome.builders/imperia https://www.rome.builders/imperia https://www.rome.builders/imperia Launchpad Link: https://magiceden.io/launchpad/solana/imperia https://magiceden.io/launchpad/solana/imperia https://magiceden.io/launchpad/solana/imperia Supply & Phases: Total Supply: 10,000 NFTs\n\n\nSeason 1 Mint: 3,677 NFTs\n\n\nPhases:\n\n\n556 — Guaranteed Whitelist\n\n\n1,444 — Overallocated Whitelist\n\n\n1,677 — Public Sale (FCFS) Total Supply: 10,000 NFTs Total Supply: 10,000 NFTs Season 1 Mint: 3,677 NFTs Season 1 Mint: 3,677 NFTs Phases: Phases: 556 — Guaranteed Whitelist 556 — Guaranteed Whitelist 1,444 — Overallocated Whitelist 1,444 — Overallocated Whitelist 1,677 — Public Sale (FCFS) 1,677 — Public Sale (FCFS) Utility & Access Imperia NFTs will serve as the foundation for Rome’s identity and participation layer, offering: Early access to leaderboards, class-based campaigns, and quests\nEligibility for partner activations and ecosystem rewards\nPriority access to Rome’s interoperability layer as mainnet expands\nPotential enhanced privileges tied to active on-chain participation Early access to leaderboards, class-based campaigns, and quests Eligibility for partner activations and ecosystem rewards Priority access to Rome’s interoperability layer as mainnet expands Potential enhanced privileges tied to active on-chain participation About Rome Protocol Rome Protocol is an interoperability and settlement layer designed to unify fragmented blockchains into a connected “empire.” It brings Solana’s performance to rollups, appchains, and EVM ecosystems, enabling builders to: Rome Protocol Rome Protocol Compose atomically across chains\nAccess liquidity seamlessly\nSettle securely on L1 Compose atomically across chains Access liquidity seamlessly Settle securely on L1 Rome has raised $9M in seed funding led by Hack VC and Portal Ventures, with backing from Anatoly Yakovenko and other industry leaders. Website — https://www.rome.builders/ https://www.rome.builders/ https://www.rome.builders/ Docs — https://docs.rome.builders/ https://docs.rome.builders/ https://docs.rome.builders/ X — @RomeProtocol @RomeProtocol @RomeProtocol Discord — https://discord.com/invite/romeprotocol https://discord.com/invite/romeprotocol https://discord.com/invite/romeprotocol Contact Marketing Lead Chirag Ravishankar Rome Protocol chirag@romeprotocol.com