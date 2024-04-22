Romanian Startup The Connecter secures pre-seed round led by Hatcher+ & Startupbootcamp Australia

Bucharest-based startup The Connecter hits $1.2M post-money valuation after its recent backing by two prominent venture capital firms: Startupbootcamp and Hatcher+.





Startupbootcamp, Europe's leading accelerator with a $5.6 billion portfolio valuation, selected The Connecter as one of the top 10 out of 1.8k applicants for their sustainable fintech program. This recognition speaks volumes about The Connecter's potential to disrupt and innovate within the fintech space. Moreover, Hatcher+, based out of Singapore, joined the funding round, bringing with them the expertise of the H2 Fund. This early-stage venture specializes in licensing AI-powered portfolio construction technologies to build sector-agnostic, diversified portfolios capable of generating robust, predictable returns for investors.





In today's interconnected world, access to financial services is not just a luxury but a necessity. Yet, over 1.7 billion people still lack access to basic financial tools, facing daunting challenges like international transactions, currency devaluation, and custodian risks. While decentralized finance (DeFi) promises solutions, its current complexities leave many on the sidelines, with a staggering 70% unable to navigate account openings error-free without assistance. Additionally, a significant 50% of user transactions end in failure.





A Vision of Inclusion: The Connecter's Approach

Enter The Connecter, a decentralized finance super app on a mission to democratize access to wealth and bring the benefits of DeFi mainstream. The Connecter is designed for the everyday person, offering a seamless blend of Web 2 fintech ease with a Web 3 backend. Its vision? To grant users full asset ownership, stable currencies, heightened security, and global reach.





“The Connecter is really about connection in every way. It’s connecting existing technologies to form greater ones, it’s connecting people to form novel experiences, and it’s connecting people to freedom. There exists so many issues when it comes down to our prevailing economic systems that are currently in place. Firstly, the amount of money people have to pay simply to have a safe place to put their money, and then again to actually use it. Secondly, the little accessibility people essentially have to their own hard earned money. And thirdly, the several privacy breaches that occur in centralized, regulated economic systems. The Connecter addresses and provides solutions to all of these problems, enabling individuals to have autonomy, accessibility and utilization over their own hard-earned finances. When I envision the potential of The Connecter, I see it really changing the way we as humans interact and perceive the reality in which we currently operate in. I see The Connecter eliminating corruption, increasing individual freedom, and giving power back to people. I see The Connecter changing the world for the better at it’s most fundamental level.” - Paige Soponar, COO and Co-Founder of The Connecter





User-Centric Design: The Connecter's Differentiator

At the heart of The Connecter's success lies its user-centric approach, backed by evidence-based UI expertise from their R&D department, closely affiliated with Asia Pacific YNBC. With a co-founder specializing in the psychology of technological mass adoption, The Connecter ensures a frictionless onboarding experience that is particularly crucial for newcomers to the crypto and DeFi realm.





Setting New Standards: The Connecter's Features

What sets The Connecter apart from its competitors is its commitment to real-world assets (RWA) and utility, operating within a B2B2C framework. Moreover, it boasts true global accessibility, with support for over 130 different payment options, including major cards like Mastercard and Visa, as well as popular platforms like Revolut and Western Union. The Connecter's payment aggregator significantly boosts transaction success rates by an impressive 80% while consistently offering clients the lowest fees in the market.





“The Connecter’s promise represents more than just a DeFi solution. It embodies a movement towards financial inclusion and empowerment, fueled by cutting-edge technology and backed by top-tier investors. As The Connecter continues to pave the way towards a more accessible and democratized financial future, it stands poised to revolutionize the way we interact with and understand finance.” - Eduard Soponar, CEO & Co-Founder The Connecter.





