The Many Types of Robots That You Don't Hear About Everyday

The industrial revolution has brought up many changes in human life. Scientists are in a continuous state of the effort to make life easy and simple. They are working on complex structures to bring such inventions that are helpful in various aspects. The scientists have converted impossible to possible. Robotics is one of the key inventions that seem impossible at the start of the nineteenth century. These masterpieces are so incredible that when someone sees their work and benefits, he simply says wow.

The scientists from all over the world are working on these intelligent machines so that people can avail benefits and can do their task in a short time. They have introduced a wide variety of these robots that are proving beneficial in different industries. Either you move to automobile, food or health care system you will see these magical machines working and helping the workers to improve their work status.

Some of the robotics types that provide a lot of benefits to human beings are

Soft robots

Inspired by the squids and worms the researchers have designed this type of robot that has a soft look. These have no hard Skelton and work without sensors. These are designed with the valves and tube that with the help of air guard move the elastomer leg compartments. The new soft robots, can’t handle the heavy loads. They are meant to pick the lightweight things. The scientist is working on the robots and planning to design the machine with the same structure having the ability to work with heavy-duty things.

These are ideal machines that are utilized where hard robots can’t reach or work. The flexible actuating devices help the doctors to drug delivery, noninvasive surgeries and as an assistive agent in various medical procedures.

Nanorobots

As the name indicates these are tiny scientific creatures measuring the size about 0.1 to 10 micrometers. These are so small that scientist use the special nanometer or microscope to design their structure to avail their benefits. These are prepared for certain molecular level studies. Atomic force microscope is one of the common examples that we can see in nanorobotics that is ideally used for the nano manipulations.

It is an incredible invention that can build and manipulate things at the atomic level. Nano rockets, bacteria powered robots, ant-like nano engine, and 3D motion nanomachine are the highlighted examples of such technology.

Stationary robots

Stationary robots are the primary type of robots that were introduced by the scientist. These work by moving their arms while the base remains stationary. If we see around the robotics world , we will find multiple types of stationary robots. These are

● Roboto tic arms

● SCARA

● Spherical robots

● Parallel robots

● Cylindrical

● Cartesian robots

The upper body includes the waist shoulder, wrist, and arm. These all portions move just like human beings. The waist moves side by side. The arm has the joint that can move up and down. Wrist move side by side as well as rotate in the same manner as the real human wrist.

Autonomous robots are awesome and are working in various industries. These have reduced the labor cost by taking all the load of the working place. The factories need no human beings and all their work are efficiently handled by these super machines.

Wheeled robots

Another incredible innovation in technology is the moving robots having wheels to serve human beings. In Japan, many restaurants have these walking or moving robots that serve the customers efficiently. The scientist has introduced various types of these intelligent machines. These are

● Tracked robots

● Single wheel robots

● Multi wheeled robots

● Two-wheeled robots

These machines are easy to design and work on the simple locomotion mechanism. These can easily run in the non-friction surfaces and work smoothly. One of the main drawbacks that we can see with this type is that these may not move in the presence of the obstacles and may get damaged.

Self-reconfiguring robots

The type of robots having the ability to change position according to the data received in their system. These are designed with wheels and attack with the magnets for an easy change in their configuration while working. The self-mobility feature allows them to perform multiple tasks. The scientist has introduced versatile configuration in this category so that these can perform functions conveniently. The robot system work by finding the task, the retrieve and finally delivering the final action to complete the process. It communicates with the center through the WIFI system and then exchanges data with the computer system.

Swimmer robots

To study and learn about the sea life the swimming robots are introduced. The special machines run in the same way as the fish or the sea divers. The liquid robotics and the nanorobots both are used to study sea life. The autonomous underwater vehicle with advanced technology is introduced for the proper navigation under the ocean. To study about the ocean life is important, so the scientists are working to develop such robots that clearly show the underwater where there is impossible for human to reach to learn about sea life.

Legged robots

If we see the old movies where the robots are serving or walking between real humans and there exists no difference between the robots and the original man. It seemed impossible that how can be the machine look like an original human being. But the advancement in technology has proved that nothing is impossible. These legged robots having the face just like the real man or woman keep your mouth opened for the moment. These legged robots move just like you. As well as have the face like the normal human being. These robots move and jump as well as cross the obstacles easily. These are the best solution for the surfaces where the wheeled robots cannot move easily.

Micro-robots

Another technology creature that science has created for the medical practitioner's convenience is the micro-robotics. The main purpose is to help out in the non-invasive surgeries. Magnetic bacterial micro-robotics is one of the best examples that come under this category. The overall diameter of this futuristic robot is about 1 to 2 micrometers. This biological entity has embedded power and propulsion property. The main target is to deliver the therapeutic agent to the target site in tumor patients.

Moreover, to improve the technology and their functionality of microrobots, the microgrippers are introduced. In this way, they can be controlled and help in providing the expected positive outcomes.

Flying robots

Access to dangerous areas where humans cannot reach is not difficult now. Thanks to flying robotics technology, humans can study the non-accessible regions in the world as well as outside the earth. The flying drones, rockets and edible robot and quadcopter all are the examples that come under this class. The major applications involve in research and missions. These robots are quite durable that means they can resist the harsh conditions like collisions, are easy to transport, can easily be controlled. Last but not least they have special sensors that can provide safe navigation.

The robots are playing the key role in different industries and helping people to perform their work task with accuracy as well as in a short time. These have helped in reducing the errors as well as labor cost. Add the robots in your workplace and see how magically it bring success.

