Roblox's Metaverse Fashion Report Can Teach Us a Lot About the Future of Gaming

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Gen Z players don't mind spending money on digital clothing, accessories, and Avatars. Gen Z believe that a career designing virtual clothing is more impressive than being a physical fashion designer. 2 out of 5 of them believe expressing themselves with fashion in the digital world is more important than expressing themselves in the physical world. There are +200x more digital designers on Roblox than the number of fashion designers creating physical collections in the US. In 2022, +11 million creators made +62 million virtual clothes and accessories.