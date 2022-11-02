Search icon
    Roblox's Metaverse Fashion Report Can Teach Us a Lot About the Future of Gaming

    Roblox's Metaverse Fashion Report Can Teach Us a Lot About the Future of Gaming

    Gen Z players don't mind spending money on digital clothing, accessories, and Avatars. Gen Z believe that a career designing virtual clothing is more impressive than being a physical fashion designer. 2 out of 5 of them believe expressing themselves with fashion in the digital world is more important than expressing themselves in the physical world. There are +200x more digital designers on Roblox than the number of fashion designers creating physical collections in the US. In 2022, +11 million creators made +62 million virtual clothes and accessories.

    featured image - Roblox's Metaverse Fashion Report Can Teach Us a Lot About the Future of Gaming
    programming#enterthemetaverse#metaverse#nfts
    The G

    The G

