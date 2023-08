Revolutionizing Real-World Assets with ERC-6960: A Simple Guide

Too Long; Didn't Read ERC-6960 is a new token standard designed by the team at Polytrade. It’s a unique way to represent RWAs on the blockchain and support *fractional ownership*. This means that it can break down a single asset into smaller parts, each owned by a different person. It overcomes the limitations of existing token standards that struggle to support fractional ownership.