    Revolutionizing Blockchain Communication: The Launch of una Messenger
    210 reads

    Revolutionizing Blockchain Communication: The Launch of una Messenger

    by Crypto Adventure February 16th, 2024
    Wemade unveiled una Messenger, an evolved iteration of the "PAPYRUS Messenger" This marks a significant advancement for the WEMIX Foundation's "Unbound Networking & Accelerating Growth Initiative" The platform takes a significant step by integrating Wepublic Wallet and DAO.
    In a groundbreaking move on February 11, the web3 development titan Wemade unveiled una Messenger, an evolved iteration of the "PAPYRUS Messenger." This marks a significant advancement for the WEMIX Foundation's "unagi" initiative—short for "Unbound Networking & Accelerating Growth Initiative." una Messenger aims to pioneer the mass adoption of blockchain by seamlessly connecting diverse blockchain networks and services.

    Transforming Digital Communication

    una Messenger transcends its predecessors by creating and linking extensive communities within the blockchain ecosystem through token-based interactions. It introduces both official and private channels, enabling discussions on tokens, NFTs, and other digital assets across various blockchain networks. This initiative supports an innovative communication model by utilizing the una Wallet, WEMIX Wallet, PLAY Wallet, or Wepublic Wallet.

    Empowering Decentralized Organizations

    The platform takes a significant step by integrating Wepublic Wallet and DAO, allowing users to establish transparent and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). This integration facilitates enhanced communication within the DAOs, with SBT (Soul Bound Token) serving as a qualification proof for entering specific channels in una Messenger.

    Innovative Features and Services

    una Messenger is set to introduce "una Swap," an omnichain feature enabling asset swaps across multiple chains in a single transaction, alongside the "mudskipper" function for streamlined cross-chain transfers. Additionally, the unagi Naming Service (uNS) will revolutionize user experience by replacing lengthy wallet addresses with unique, personalized identities.


    With these innovations, una Messenger positions itself as a unified platform for dynamic and immersive user experiences, establishing a new standard for blockchain communication.


    For more information, visit www.unamessenger.com or download una Messenger from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

    About Wemade

    Wemade is dedicated to accelerating the mass adoption of blockchain technology through its WEMIX subsidiary, creating an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.


    This story was distributed as a release by CryptoAdventure under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/


    Stellar
