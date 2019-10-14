Revolution of Artificial Intelligence in E-commerce in 2020 And Benefits of Incorporating It

The eCommerce industry is on its way to grossing $700 billion by the year 2022. The use of artificial intelligence or machine learning in eCommerce is paving the way to the online portals that are easy to use, safe, and profitable.

AI is one of the most talked topics in this digital world. AI offers the industry with smart and innovative business solutions. It adds a plethora of valuable elements and features to the e-commerce platforms.

Now, brand performance and user experience are balancing as artificial intelligence or machine learning technology is changing the tedious working pattern. Manufacturers, retailers and digital startups are setting a new example in this industry.

Due to continuous competition for clients, brands are enabling artificial intelligence in their enterprise. AI is one of the fastest succession of technological breakthroughs owing to various smart solutions that are transforming the e-commerce industry.

The advancement of new technologies has completely changed the present scenario of the eCommerce industry.

The marketing standard has been improved by integrating AI in the e-commerce industry. AI-based mobile and web applications range from the ability to identify patterns, data sets, and create a personalized experience. This also creates a unique approach that is more effective than any human being.

AI has empowered users with many high-tech experiences ranging from websites to stores and from voice assistants to chatbots. Such development has made consumers contact brand services at any time, in any form. Right from the start, AI disrupted the eCommerce industry with smart solutions.

In this article, we will see various benefits that artificial intelligence can offer to the eCommerce industry.

Here are these:

1. Advance Visual Search Engine

In recent months, Artificial intelligence introduced a visual search engine in the eCommerce industry. This is one of the most exciting trends that helps the user find what they actually want with just a few clicks.

Hence, we can say that AI enables the visual search. With a simple click, the user can get appropriate and desired results. An image can be helpful to find a better size, color, and quality to identify product brands and names on search engines. Depending on the image, the user can achieve the desired result.

2. Personalized Recommendations

AI is helping by suggesting free recommendations by pop up or text. The product related to the search is carefully tracked and accordingly, the most appropriate suggestion reaches users. Hence, product recommendation gives users a customized touch experience. Search engine analysis, in coordination with AI, identifies user preferences related to the brands they follow.

The recommendation of the products is a reflection of the activities of users on the website and previous purchases. This helps users to find out what they are looking for. As a result, users rate brands and their goods & services that are directly proportional to RoI.

3. Voice Assistance

As technology progresses it is making the shopping experience pretty worthy. AI offers more enjoyable and interactive solutions to customers. The voice assistant is here for smooth user engagement and experience on a real-time basis. Tech giants are giving voice to the users for better analysis and recommendations.

Due to the voice assistant on the e-commerce website, the user doesn't need to type every time. As a result of this, it offers a more human and personal touch to the online shopping experience.

4. Automated Product Description

AI is already being used in automated content creation. The same writing skills that help AI create commercial content for fintech can benefit the e-commerce industry as well.

Different eCommerce platforms live and die by the product description. Regardless of the product image, if the details are not precisely filled and written, then the customers move. But it is expensive to write a description of the ever-growing inventory of products.

AI resolves the problem by automating the process of writing detail and precise descriptions for the products. AI can do more than simply copy information products from the manufacturer's site. In addition to this, it can scour the Internet in order to find the most recent and relevant details about that product an e-commerce store offers.

Since AI can see which details of the product are most frequently included in keywords, AI content software understands just the right details which are to include to promote Wi-Fi-enabled food processors.

The details prepared by it comprise the exact information that buyers are looking for.

Here are some of the benefits offered by automated product descriptions:

Ability to create multiple details per hour

Product descriptions are written wisely which include the most demanding details

The AI ​​can also analyze the effectiveness of the description it writes and make changes as or when needed

AI can also produce dynamic details which address the interests of each buyer

Dynamic pricing that maximizes revenue and sales volume

5. Intelligent Searches

Searches of desired products are at the heart of every online store. But, converting search terms into sales is more than the queries of the database. In order to maximize sales, search engines must help clients know exactly what they want, even when they are not sure what it might be.

AI-powered searches are different from the traditional database query engines. The most crucial difference is the ability of AI to know about the customer.

What do their browsing patterns reveal about their needs and desires?

What was the last item they bought?

What does their social media footprint say and dislike?

You will get these answers easily.

Since AI can pull all the crucial information from the big data, it can easily understand more than just the search terms they enter. Since artificial intelligence can use deep learning, it learns from interactions with the client. These search results not only reflect what a client asked for but other things they may need.

Some of the advantages of eCommerce search engine that AI provides are the following:

Personal results

Search results that do not appear by the customer reflect

Intelligent customer profiling for use in marketing and sales

Extended visitor retention

Better site SEO

The power of AI to help clients find out exactly what they need to make it a no-brainer for any platform.

6. AI plus IoT

Any conversation in this growing IoT global infrastructure makes it quite difficult to leave the Internet of Things (IoT) where technology is concerned. Ecommerce is no different than this.

AI bridge the gap between IoT and e-commerce. Both of these technologies are yet to be used simultaneously, but the time has come to at least shake hands. The price that EOT provides e-commerce may not be obvious, but it is undisputed.

You can consider the increasing number of Internet of Things devices in our lives. There are devices, wearable Internet of Things devices, connected cars and virtual assistants, but a shortlist of Internet-connected items that we carry around with us.

Now, consider what these things know about us. Talk them to eCommerce websites, and who knows what they will say.

Your heart rate, your driving habits, and the contents of your smart refrigerator can be known by your Internet of Things network. All these can speak the volume you want to buy.

As eCommerce websites increasingly move towards big data, your smart devices will help them know what they can sell you.

Here's a sample of the information the Internet of Things can provide to the AI-powered e-commerce websites you have visited:

Grocery items you have to buy

Health and Wellness Products That Can Benefit You

How do you like to pay for your purchase

Items You May Need for Your Vehicle

Entertainment preferences

As the Internet of Things becomes more common, hence, the transfer of data from these smart devices will also occur to the websites we visit.

7. Warehouse Automation

The inculcation of artificial intelligence features in the e-commerce industry has expanded from website to warehouse. The modern warehouse is void of clipboard-bearing, forklifts and stock managers. Instead, it is populated by AI-powered robots, which tout stock items 24x7 and continue to work without a lunch break.

Warehouse robots have one thing in common with their human counterparts, which is that they like to talk. But, instead of wasting time in the water cooler, these loyal employees talk to AI warehouse management software.

As soon as a customer makes a purchase, a robot can be sent to take the purchased goods out of stock, box them, and prepare them to ship. Smart robots can do everything but drive a delivery truck. On second thought, they can do the same.

Smart robots are efficient. Here are some other benefits of AI for e-commerce retailers:

Greatly improved accuracy

Eradication of human injuries in the warehouse

Fairly fast stocking and retrieval

Very low labor cost

Reduced losses from damaged stock

Automated warehouse software products disrupt the warehouse industry as a whole. This is bad news for the forklift driver, but the good news for the e-commerce site owner

8. Cybersecurity

AI is not ready to replace traditional solutions of cybersecurity but has a helping hand in the lending. The threat to e-commerce platforms and customer data is always a great problem. By incorporating AI and deep learning concepts into security solutions, platforms can save data from cybercriminals.

Deep Learning and AI enable cyber traffic solutions to "outliers" in network traffic, which can easily predict intrusion in an attempt. Although traditional security algorithms and protocols should still do the heavy lifting, the sensitivity of AI to these minute irregularities can help protect e-commerce platforms from attack.

There are many AI development companies which are incorporating this feature in web and mobile applications.

One driving force behind AI technology for cybersecurity is IBM's Watson AI platform. that's per the information provided by IBM, Artificial intelligence offers a number of benefits for securing networks, including electronic platforms.

Here are the benefits of being seen by IBM:

AI can crunch through huge volumes of data from unstructured and structured sources

The more data machine learning sees, the better it learns to identify the threats

AI can react 60 times faster than that of non-AI security solutions

AI provides an in-depth analysis of risks

AI provides 10 times more actionable insights than non-AI solutions

The data breach is not someone else's problem. If you run an eCommerce platform, sooner or later they will become your problem. The best defense is a robust security solution augmented by AI.

9. Intelligent Data Management

All the eCommerce platforms churn through enough data that can at least one web server in a minute. Keeping purchasing details, customer profiles, and transferring other information freely taxes traditional database software, but not AI.

AI-based data management doesn’t need to organize raw data before using it. In fact, things work better when it does not. By using data lakes, artificial intelligence can leave e-commerce platform data in the unstructured and raw until it is processed.

But data has to be structured to be used efficiently, right? Not with artificial intelligence. By placing product descriptions, images, and customer data in raw form, artificial intelligence does not need to sort through data structures while using data for different web applications.

Only artificial intelligence has the power to use raw data in an efficient manner. Benefits provided by AI-managed data lakes include:

No restriction on how to handle data

Greater flexibility

Ability to store different types of data in a common location

Scalability is unaffected

Potential-valuable data is not excluded from structuring

As e-commerce platforms continue to grow, it will be crucial to keep data raw faster. The job of AI will be to make raw data useful.

10. AI-Powered Email Marketing

Email marketing is not dead, although sometimes we wish it was. It’s not that we make an effort to receive emails about the products, it receives emails about the products that we are not interested in.

AI gives email marketing a whole new life, helping to make campaigns more optimized and targeted for the recipient.

Benefits provided by AI email software include:

Emails seem more humane than automated

Provides more close appeal to the real interests of the customer

Email messages can be sent automatically at a time when they are likely to be read by a particular customer

Intelligent analysis of customers based on responses

Real-time change in marketing strategy based on customer feedback

As is often the case, AI discusses big data. Email marketing powered by AI can pull data from various public records, social media posts, and other sources to learn about the customer.

The better AI knows your customers, the more effective your email campaign will be. The power of AI in e-commerce marketing can help your clients know better than ever.

Bottom line

Artificial intelligence-enabled web or mobile applications are attempting to solve various real-world problems. The e-commerce industry can become a game-changer and more efficient with the help of AI Solutions.

Brand customers are moving beyond daily utilities in order to help them achieve the best possible results.

AI-based technology provides a personalized and consistent experience for all the users as well as brands and their services.

