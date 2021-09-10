Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What are the Best RAMs For Gaming in 2021? by@technophile

What are the Best RAMs For Gaming in 2021?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
With so many high-quality RAM options available for PC gaming these days, choosing the best gaming RAM is not child’s play. We hope that this guide will help you find the best RAMs for gaming in 2021. It is fully compatible with the Intel Haswell-E platform, X99 series motherboards, and the Intel Skylake platform, so you don’t have to worry about this RAM not working with your PC. G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series SDRAM combines the most vivid RGB illumination with uncompromised performance. It has a completely exposed light bar with brilliant RGB LEDs that make it look very cool.
image
Technophile Hacker Noon profile picture

@technophile
Technophile

I review the best gadgets, computers, games, accessories, and more.

HackerNoon Picks

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
7 Best PC Laptops in 2021 by @technophile
#reviews
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Reviewing The Best Gaming Power Supply Units by @toptechcompanies
#hardware
Games Running Slow? Here Are The Best Gaming PCs by @toptechcompanies
#gaming
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
Hyper Casual Gaming Trends for 2022 by @ivanspijarskiy
#hypercasual

Tags

#reviews#pc-gaming#gaming#product-reviews#review#hardware#hardware-review#pc
Join Hacker Noon loading