Comparing the Best Power Strips for Gaming in 2021

The wrong power strip or using it incorrectly can put your devices at risk. Use this guide to pick your power strip unit for a winning gaming experience and peace of mind. Echogear’s multi-outlet power strip can power everything in your gaming setup with a single surge-protected extension cord. The strip has a 3940-Joule energy rating that provides reliable power supply and protection to printers, modems, and home theater systems. The unit has a slim design yet offers widely spaced outlets that give ample space for big-sized plugs.