7 Best Open World Games in 2021/2022

These new tech-driven open-world games are designed with excellent graphics to give you a lifelike experience while playing. Games have started to feature immersive storylines with exciting adventures and lively characters that enhance the overall gaming experience. To help you choose, we have reviewed the best open world games in 2021 so you can find the perfect one and make the most of your free time with these games. The complete game is designed with inspiration from Chernarus, with 230 square kilometers of open terrain area.