Metaverse: The Gateway to an Alternate Reality

Metaverse: The Gateway to an Alternate Reality

The Metaverse is a virtual world environment accessible through the Internet, where people can interact with other players and various in-game objects through their digital avatars. This “virtual universe” allows participants to meet, interact, explore places, partake in activities and share experiences together. The Sandbox metaverse has been developed on the. Ethereum blockchain developed by Toca Gaming, a. developer of leading game developer Animoca Brands. Sandbox also enables players to create their own gaming experiences and. expand the features required to develop the. metaverse.
