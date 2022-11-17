Reviewing Qoobex 3D Classic Movies NFT Collection and Q Phone

A 3D stereo NFT collection was recently launched on OpenSea by Qoobex, a leading mobile tech pioneer in 3D immersive stereo technologies. The collection consists of ten all time classical movies viewable in 3D depth and it was launched in partnership with Solpunks. Through the launched collection, Qoobex is determined to introduce Q phone and Q devices to NFT collectors and mobile phone users around the world.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @PENWORTH 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @PENWORTH 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

A 3D stereo NFT collection was recently launched on OpenSea by Qoobex, a leading mobile tech pioneer in 3D immersive stereo technologies. The collection consists of ten all time classical movies viewable in 3D depth and it was launched in partnership with Solpunks.





Through the launched collection, Qoobex is determined to introduce Q phone and Q devices to NFT collectors and mobile phone users around the world.

(Qoobex NFT collection on OpenSea)

As a tech brand, it currently has proprietary technology for the commercial production of Q phones, and it leverages Artificial Intelligence for the 3D conversion of the selected 3D movies on its HyperQ blockchain.





The medium provided by Qoobex will allow crypto users and NFT collectors of the classical movies to view and share digital collectibles in seamless immersive 3D depth.





Judging by its efforts to reach new frontiers in technology, there is a strong likelihood that Qoobex represents a major breakthrough in both mobile screen and 3D stereo technologies, and the possibility exists for many crypto users and brands to transition to a 3D rendering of their digital assets in the future.





Classical Movies Are Evergreen...

Launched as a limited edition, Qoobex NFT collection offers exclusive access to the 3D premiere posters of 10 all time classics including The Snows of Kilimanjaro, Angel and The Bad Man and the sensational 1940 movie, Santa Fe Trial, starring such mythical movie stars as Errol Flynn, John Wayne, Burt Lancaster, Irene Dunne and Nancy Shubert.





The maiden collection also comes with a free Q phone or tablet allowing collectors and Q phone users to enjoy a seamless viewing and sharing experience of a 3D NFT collection of 3D films and video titles that are converted to stereo 3D.





The combination of Qoobex 3D glasses-free display screen and its 3D camera introduces an immersive user experience to the NFT space, marking the first time that an NFT or a digital asset can be viewed both in 3D depth and on a glass-free 3D screen.





A mockup of Q phone

Ushering In An Era of 3D NFT trading

Qoobex is arguably the first tech brand to introduce immersive 3D rendering of digital collectibles to the NFT space, and like several cutting edge innovations, it heralds an era that is most likely ripe for the trading of 3D NFTs, tokenized holograms, and digital collectibles in the crypto industry.





The mobile trading of immersive 3D NFTs promises to be a seamless experience with Q Phone. With its ability to glue its users to their screens, a whole new way of viewing and trading digital collectibles is introduced to maximize users' experience of 3D collectibles in the crypto world.





Through the availability of 3D NFTs on Q Phone, users are offered the leverage to optimize the view of their digital assets for quality screen display and stereo 3D visualization.

Q Phones

Q Phones are the only certified ‘glasses-free’ 3D Android smartphones that are likely to become popular for their revolutionary screen and unique visualization technology. They are compatible with an in-built 3D screen and have a 3D camera that supports 3D rendering of images.

Q phone users have access to a selection of 3D films and video titles converted to stereo 3D by Qoobex technology, all of which are available in 3D NFTs as digital collectibles.





Also published here.



