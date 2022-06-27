Retro-Bit Reveals New Official BIG6 SEGA Genesis Controllers

0 Retro-Bit has unveiled a new line of BIG6 SEGA Genesis controllers with a special, six-button layout to provide gamers with that familiar, iconic and classic grip that fans enjoyed from the classic SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive 16-bit era.

@ otakugamer Otaku Gamer I love Japanese games and want to share my passion with the world! About @ otakugamer

Retro-Bit has unveiled a new line of BIG6 SEGA Genesis controllers with a special, six-button layout to provide gamers with that familiar, iconic, and classic grip that fans enjoyed from the classic SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive 16-bit era.

First up is the BIG6 Control Pad for SEGA Genesis. This is an officially SEGA-licensed controller with a six-button arcade pad layout. This control pad model is priced at $16.99 and is compatible with the original Genesis and SEGA CD consoles. This is a traditional, wired controller that comes with a 10ft/3m cable to accommodate players with larger game areas.

So this controller is specifically made for your classic, original, vintage retro consoles. It can be pre-ordered now at Castlemania Games and PNP Games.

Next up is the SEGA Genesis BIG6 Arcade Pad with Wired USB Port. So, this model is for gamers with more modern hardware, but they enjoy a more retro style of gameplay. This controller is based on the original SEGA Genesis Control Pad. It has a six-button layout and still a wired cable at 10ft./3m.

Since this has a USB cable, players can use this for their PC gaming, their MAC, and other USB-enabled devices, including the SEGA Genesis Mini. This version also has added shoulder and menu buttons for the more modern gaming experiences.

This model is currently priced at $19.99. It can be pre-ordered at Castlemania Games and PNP Games.

RETRO-BIT BIG6 SEGA GENESIS ARCADE PAD COMES IN USB AND WIRELESS MODELS

Finally, Retro-Bit unveiled a BIG6 wireless model called the BIG6 2.4 GHz Wireless Arcade Pad. This is a wireless controller that has a USB receiver with a 30ft range. It's powered by a rechargeable 500mAh Li-ion battery. It includes the six-button layout again, along with the shoulder, home, and select buttons.

This wireless controller again has the classic SEGA Genesis Control Arcade Pad design. However, this works for Windows PC, MAC, Nintendo Switch, Genesis Mini, and other USB-enabled devices.

The BIG6 2.4 GHz Wireless Arcade Pad is priced at $34.99. It's available for pre-order at Castlemania Games and PNP Games.

Retro-Bit's new line of BIG6 SEGA Genesis Arcade Pads are expected to ship later this November. Now you can have that familiar gameplay experience for your SEGA Genesis Mini with a six-button layout. Here are some of the games you can experience with some of the new arcade pads for your retro mini Genesis:

0

@ otakugamer. by Otaku Gamer I love Japanese games and want to share my passion with the world! Read my stories