Rethinking Programming: Network-Aware Type System

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Visit Noonification https://noonification.compromoted
Software architect and evangelist; Director of Developer Relations @ WSO2 Inc.
,
int
, and
float
, do not have a storage identity and their values are directly stored in the variables.
boolean
type DoorState record {|
boolean open;
boolean locked;
|};
DoorState v1 = { open: false, locked: true };
DoorState v2 = { open: false, locked: true };
DoorState v3 = { open: false, locked: true };
,
v1
, and
v2
— all represent a single state of the door being closed and locked. But nonetheless, we have created three different values where each of the variables is stored in three distinct memory references. In this manner, we can actually create an infinite number of values with the
v3
type.
DoorState
. This is a single shape of the type
{ open: false, locked: true }
. In this way, there are four possible shapes for
DoorState
. These four shapes are represented in the values referenced in the following variables.
DoorState
DoorState ds1 = { open: true, locked: true };
DoorState ds2 = { open: true, locked: false };
DoorState ds3 = { open: false, locked: true };
DoorState ds4 = { open: false, locked: false };
.
DoorState
DoorState
.
DoorState
is a simple basic type in Ballerina without a storage identity so its values become equivalent to its shapes. Therefore the
boolean
type is defined as having two shapes
boolean
and
true
.
false
sb = { true, false }
boolean
type by creating subsets of its shapes. For example, a new type we can create is
boolean
where its only supported shape/value would be false. The new type is shown in Figure 3 below.
boolean_false
and
boolean
boolean_false
can be defined in Ballerina code in the following manner:
boolean_false
type boolean_false false;
in defining the new type
false
. In a more practical scenario, we can provide multiple values as a union in defining new types. A type created with a single value is called a singleton type. This new type can be used in the code in the following way.
boolean_false
boolean_false bv1 = false;
boolean bv2 = true;
bv2 = bv1;
of type
bv1
, and for this, we can assign only the value
boolean_false
, since this is the only supported value in the type. We also declare a variable
false
of type
bv2
, and later on, we assign the value of
boolean
to
bv1
. This assignment is possible because the
bv2
’s type is a subtype of
bv1
’s type. In simple terms, all the values that can be held in the variable
bv2
can be held in the variable
bv1
, thus the assignment is possible.
bv2
’s value space is between -9,223,372,036,854,775,808 and 9,223,372,036,854,775,807. So the set which represents the shapes/values contains all the integers between those numbers. The new type we create will contain integer values from 1 to 31.
int
type day_of_month 1|2|3|4|5|6|7|8|9|10|11|12|13|14|15|16|17|18|19|20|21|22|23|24|25|26|27|28|29|30|31;
as a union type.
day_of_month
, this basically means, the type
T1|T2
represents the union of the value spaces of type
T1|T2
and
T1
. In the
T2
type above, it is defined as a union of 31 singleton types representing each day of the month. The following code snippet shows the usage of the new type.
day_of_month
day_of_month dm1 = 10;
day_of_month dm2 = 14;
day_of_month dm3 = 31;
int dm4 = dm3;
type is used in defining variables that can only store values between 1 to 31. Also, it shows how a
day_of_month
value can be assigned to an
day_of_month
variable, where
int
is a subtype of
day_of_month
since its value space is a subset of
int
’s value space.
int
scenario. Here, we are going to create a new type
DoorState
, where the
EmergencyDoorState
field has to always have the value
locked
. The resultant types and their shapes can be seen below in Figure 4.
false
and
DoorState
EmergencyDoorState
type is shown below:
EmergencyDoorState
type EmergencyDoorState record {|
boolean open;
boolean_false locked = false;
|};
to be of type
locked
, which makes it only have the value
boolean_false
. Here, we have also made the usage of default values in records in Ballerina.
false
can only have the shapes
EmergencyDoorState
and
{ open: true, locked: false }
. These two elements make it a subset of the
{ open: false, locked: false }
shapes set, thus
DoorState
is a subtype of
EmergencyDoorState
.
DoorState
type.
EmergencyDoorState
EmergencyDoorState eds1 = { open: true };
DoorState eds2 = eds1;
io:println("Door - Open: ", eds2.open, " Locked: ", eds2.locked);
type Result record {|
string name;
string college;
int grade;
|};
...
Result[] results = from var person in persons
where lgrade > 75
let int lgrade = (grades[person.name] ?: 0),
string targetCollege = "Stanford"
select {
name: person.name,
college: targetCollege,
grade: lgrade
};
clause, where its structure is defined dynamically at that time and the values are created. These values are assigned to an array of
select
records, which is possible because the generated values are structurally compatible with the
Result
record type.
Result
type Ethnicity "Asian"|"White"|"African American"|"Native American/Alaskan Native"|"Pacific Islander"|"Native Hawaiian";
type Person record {
string name;
int birthYear;
boolean married = false;
Ethnicity ethnicity?;
};
is an open record type, defined with an inclusive-record-type-descriptor by using the “
Person
“ and “
{
” delimiters. This is the default behavior when defining record types in Ballerina. An open record is not limited to the fields that are declared in the record type. But rather, we can set additional fields that are not explicitly mentioned in the type definition.
}
record type was defined explicitly as a closed record type with an exclusive-record-type-descriptor by using the “
DoorState
” and “
{|
” delimiters in the definition. Because it was a closed record, we were able to list out all the possible shapes in the
|}
type. If this type was defined as an open record, we would have an infinite number of shapes since
DoorState
values can have any arbitrary field set in the code.
DoorState
record type above has an optional field ethnicity. In a record type, a field name with the suffix “
Person
” makes it an optional field. This means the field value of ethnicity of a
?
record can be skipped without setting a value. Later on, this field can be accessed using the “
Person
” operator, which would return a value of type
?.
, which is equivalent to the union type
Ethnicity?
. In Ballerina, the nil value and the type is represented by
Ethnicity|()
.
()
, which will be a subtype of the
Student
type.
Person
type Student record {
string name;
int birthYear;
boolean married;
Ethnicity ethnicity?;
string college;
};
type defined above has an extra field
Student
of type string compared to the
college
type. All the possible shapes in the
Person
type are included in the set of shapes in
Student
as well.
Person
type is an open type, and its shapes can have the
Person
field called
string
as well. By any chance, if we make the
college
type a closed record,
Person
will no longer be a subtype of
Student
.
Person
public function main() {
Student s1 = { name: "Tom", birthYear: 1990, married: false,
college: "Yale" };
Student s2 = { name: "Anne", birthYear: 1988, married: true,
ethnicity: "White", college: "Harvard" };
Person p1 = s1;
Ethnicity? eth = p1?.ethnicity;
if eth != () {
io:println("P1's ethnicity: ", eth);
} else {
io:println("P1's ethnicity: N/A");
}
Person p2 = s2;
eth = p2?.ethnicity;
if eth != () {
io:println("P2's ethnicity: ", eth);
} else {
io:println("P2's ethnicity: N/A");
}
io:println(p2);
}
$ ballerina run sample.bal
P1's ethnicity: N/A
P2's ethnicity: White
name=Anne birthYear=1988 married=true ethnicity=White college=Harvard
http:Client asianRecordsDB = new("http://example.com/");
@http:ServiceConfig {
basePath: "/"
}
service RecordService on new http:Listener(8080) {
@http:ResourceConfig {
path: "/record",
body: "entry"
}
resource function process(http:Caller caller, http:Request request,
Person entry) returns error? {
if entry?.ethnicity == "Asian" {
io:println("Asian Record: ", entry);
json jsonPayload = check json.constructFrom(entry);
_ = check asianRecordsDB->post("/store",
<@untainteD> jsonPayload);
} else {
io:println("Non-Asian Record: ", entry);
}
check caller->respond();
}
}
$ ballerina run sample.bal
[ballerina/http] started HTTP/WS listener 0.0.0.0:8080
Scenario 1
field since the record type defines the
married
field as having a default value. This value is set in the resultant record value. Also, the
married
field is not set since it is marked as optional.
ethnicity
http://localhost:8080/record
curl -d '{ "name": "John Little", "birthYear": 1855 }'
Scenario 2
value given for the integer field
string
. The service validates the value for the field and the request fails.
birthYear
http://localhost:8080/record
curl -d '{ "name": "John Little", "birthYear": "1855 BC" }'
Scenario 3
field also set.
ethnicity
Scenario 4
union type. This is validated by the service and the request fails.
Ethnicity
http://localhost:8080/record
curl -d '{ "name": "Tim Kern", "birthYear": 1995, "ethnicity": "Japanese", "country": "Japan", "zipcode": "98101" }'
Scenario 5
type. Since
Person
is an open record type, the service accepts these extra fields and these are available to be passed through to other systems, e.g. a forwarding service.
Person