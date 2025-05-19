Replace Sequential IDs in Your Models With UUIDs to Prevent IDOR Vulnerabilities or Scraping

by Maximiliano ContieriMay 19th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

When you model your identifiers with real-world concepts rather than database rows, you avoid exposing accidental implementation details.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Replace Sequential IDs in Your Models With UUIDs to Prevent IDOR Vulnerabilities or Scraping
Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

Enhance Security and Reduce Scraping Risks by Refactoring Object Identifiers

TL;DR: Replace sequential IDs in your models with UUIDs to prevent IDOR vulnerabilities and discourage scraping.

Problems Addressed 😔

https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxiv

https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxxii

https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-i-xqz3evd

https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxix

Steps 👣

  1. Identify all public uses of sequential IDs in APIs, URLs, or UI elements
  2. Generate UUIDs for each record during data migration or creation
  3. Replace exposed sequential IDs with UUIDs in external-facing interfaces
  4. Map UUIDs internally to the original IDs using a private lookup table or service
  5. Ensure UUIDs are used consistently across services and databases

Sample Code 💻

Before 🚨

<?php

class Invoice {
    public int $id;
    // The external identifier is never an essential
    // responsibilty for an object
  
    public string $customerName;
    public array $items;

    public function __construct(
      int $id, string $customerName, array $items) {
        $this->id = $id;
        $this->customerName = $customerName;
        $this->items = $items;
    }
}

After 👉

<?php

class Invoice {
    // 1. Identify all public uses of sequential IDs
    // in APIs, URLs, or UI elements   
   
    private string $customerName;
    private array $items;

    public function __construct(
      string $customerName, array $items) {
        $this->customerName = $customerName;
        $this->items = $items;
    }
}

// 2. Generate UUIDs
// for each record during data migration or creation    
// 3. Replace exposed sequential IDs 
// with UUIDs in external-facing interfaces    

// 4. Map UUIDs internally to the original IDs 
// using a private lookup table or service    
$uuid = generate_uuid();

// 5. Ensure UUIDs are used 
// consistently across services and databases
$invoices[$uuid] =new Invoice(
    customerName: 'Roger Penrose',
    items: [
        new InvoiceItem(description: 'Laptop', price: 1200),
        new InvoiceItem(description: 'Black Hole', price: 50)
    ]
);

// Step 4: Keep the map internal
// Step 5: Share only UUID with the client

Type 📝

  • Semi-Automatic

Safety 🛡️

This refactoring is safe if done incrementally with proper tests and backward compatibility during transition.

You should kee dual access (UUID and ID) temporarily to allow phased updates.

Why is the Code Better? ✨

The refactoring prevents IDOR attacks by removing predictable identifiers.

You remove predictable IDs from public access

It reduces the risk of automated scraping due to non-sequential keys.

This technique also improves encapsulation by keeping internal IDs private and encourages cleaner API design through explicit mapping.

This technique is especially useful in RESTful APIs, web applications, and microservices where object identifiers are exposed publicly.

You can enable a rate control limit for failed 404 resources when your attacker tries to guess the IDs.

How Does it Improve the Bijection? 🗺️

When you model your identifiers with real-world concepts rather than database rows, you avoid exposing accidental implementation details.

This keeps the bijection closer to the business entity and avoids leaking technical structure.

The real-world invoice on the example doesn't expose an internal ID.

Instead, it's referred to through business terms or opaque references.

This refactoring removes the accidental part and restores the essential essence of the invoice.

You control the pointers. The pointer doesn't control you.

Limitations ⚠️

This refactoring requires you to update all client-facing integrations. Some systems might still assume access to numeric IDs.

You must preserve internal IDs for persistence, audits, or legacy support.

Refactor with AI 🤖

Suggested Prompt: 1. Identify all public uses of sequential IDs in APIs, URLs, or UI elements 2. Generate UUIDs for each record during data migration or creation 3. Replace exposed sequential IDs with UUIDs in external-facing interfaces 4. Map UUIDs internally to the original IDs using a private lookup table or service 5. Ensure UUIDs are used consistently across services and databases

Without Proper Instructions

With Specific Instructions

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

Claude

Claude

Perplexity

Perplexity

Copilot

Copilot

Gemini

Gemini

DeepSeek

DeepSeek

Meta AI

Meta AI

Grok

Grok

Qwen

Qwen

Tags 🏷️

  • Security

Level 🔋

  • Intermediate

See also 📚

Credits 🙏

Image by Kris on Pixabay

This article is part of the Refactoring Series.


Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture
Maximiliano Contieri@mcsee
I’m a sr software engineer specialized in Clean Code, Design and TDD Book "Clean Code Cookbook" 500+ articles written
Read my storiesAbout @mcsee

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#programming#security#cyber-security#refactoring#clean-code#software-development#idor#ai-vulnerabilities

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
10 Predictions About the Future of Finance
by mcsee
Aug 14, 2022
#the-future-of-finance
Article Thumbnail
I Tried Perplexity For a Week, And I Don't Think AI Search Engines Can Replace Google.. Yet
by sheharyarkhan
Sep 10, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
Striking the Right Balance: Speed vs. Quality in Software Development
by hacker4068015
May 15, 2025
#software-development
Article Thumbnail
Ferretti Reveals How Companies Survive Misconduct Storms
by missinvestigate
May 28, 2025
#public-relations
Article Thumbnail
What Are Large Language Models Capable Of: The Vulnerability of LLMs to Adversarial Attacks
by igorpaniuk
Oct 18, 2023
#llms
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks