Removing Bugs in Git

$ git blame <file_path/file_name>
command helps you find the commit that created the specific line of code that causes a bug in a specific file of a project. It also determines the author of the commit, making is easier to ask for more information about the code.
`git blame`
$ git blame -L 11,21 new_file
^95d69a196b5c7 (Jhon Smith 2018-05-18 13:04:22 +0200 11) def new
^95d69a196b5c7 (Jhon Smith 2018-05-18 13:04:22 +0200 12) @article = Article.new
^95d69a196b5c7 (Jhon Smith 2018-05-18 13:04:22 +0200 13) end
3171aa2dbbce7 (David Smith 2018-05-16 18:21:30 +0200 14) def edit
3171aa2dbbce7 (David Smith 2018-05-16 18:21:30 +0200 15) @article = Article.find(params[:id])
3171aa2dbbce7 (David Smith 2018-05-16 18:21:30 +0200 16) end
^95d69a196b5c7 (Jhon Smith 2018-05-18 13:04:22 +0200 17) def create
3171aa2dbbce7 (David Smith 2018-05-16 18:21:30 +0200 18) @article = Article.new(article_params)
^95d69a196b5c7 (Jhon Smith 2018-05-18 13:04:22 +0200 19) if @article.save
^95d69a196b5c7 (Jhon Smith 2018-05-18 13:04:22 +0200 20) redirect_to @article
^95d69a196b5c7 (Jhon Smith 2018-05-18 13:04:22 +0200 21) else
prefix shows lines that were created in the initial commit and have remained unchanged ever since.
`^`
$ git blame -L -C 11,21 <file_path/file_name>
is helpful when you can assume the cause of the problem. What if you had no idea how to get back to a working state? This is where
`git blame`
comes into play.
`git bisect`
is a debugging tool used to find out which specific commit introduced a bug or a problem in the project by doing an automatic binary search. You don't know what file in the project contains the bug.
`git bisect`
for help.
`git bisect`
does is, it divides the git commit tree into "good", bug-free commits and "bad" commits by testing them with binary search. Based on the result of the tests, Git navigates through recent commits identifying them, until it finds the culprit. This is known as a binary search algorithm.
`git bisect`
$ git bisect start
$ git log --oneline
option shows only the names of git commits.
--oneline
$ git log --oneline
f11c599 Removed unnecessary lines
95d69a1 Added article tests
3171aa2 Enabled editing articles
95d69a1 Added articles
$ git bisect good 95d69a1
$ git bisect bad f11c599
$ git bisect reset
$ git grep <keyword>
files.
`.gitignore`
or
`-n`
: Prints out the line numbers where Git has found matches.
`--line-number`
or
`-i`
: Ignores case differences between the searched keyword and the file.
`--ignore-case`
or
`-c`
: Shows the number of matches found in the file for the inputted keyword.
`--count`
or
`-p`
: Displays the context of the searched keyword.
`--show-function`
: Ensures multiple matches in the same line of text.
`--and`
is a great tool if you know where the buggy code is located. On the other hand, if your repository is considerably large, with a huge commit history that makes it difficult to find the error,
`git blame`
is the way to go. Or you could easily search through your project for a string or regular expression with
`git bisect`
`git grep`,