RemotiveLabs Unveils RemotiveTopology: A New Tool for Virtualized Automotive Development

RemotiveLabs, a leader in automotive software, is excited to launch RemotiveTopology, a powerful toolset designed to redefine vehicle software development. It enables engineers to continuously simulate, test, and validate vehicle architectures on standard Linux laptops and in central CI pipelines - bringing more speed and iteration into key processes in automotive engineering. Why This Matters In an industry obsessed with the concept of the Software-Defined Vehicle, few address the real challenges developers face. RemotiveLabs challenges legacy automotive tools by introducing modern software practices into automotive architectures. This launch isn’t just about technology—it’s a startup with an ambitious vision, backed by bold collaborations and pioneering users. “Our launch of RemotiveTopology is a crucial step in turning development around—working collaboratively in a virtualized environment where the vehicle becomes the ‘physical twin,’” said Per Sigurdson, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotiveLabs. Virtualized Automotive Development with RemotiveTopology RemotiveTopology allows developers to mock entire platforms collaboratively, starting virtually running in a soft environment. The same tests can be run on a developer laptop or any CI/CD pipeline of choice, and the modular setup enables a smoother transition from SIL (Software-in-the-Loop) to HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop). With early integration testing of vehicle networks, engineers can identify and fix issues before all the hardware is in place. Volvo Cars has been leveraging RemotiveLabs’ toolchain since the start in 2020, integrating it into software prototyping, development, and testing processes. This lightweight, open platform is gaining recognition within the company for setting its developers up for success. “Virtualization of automotive software is becoming an integral part of our developer experience, providing tooling for easy, efficient, and reusable testing. RemotiveLabs tools reduce dependencies on hardware, allowing our teams to iterate faster and more efficiently,” said Alwin Bakkenes, Head of Software Engineering at Volvo Cars. Beyond individual use cases, Aleksandar Filipov, CTO and Founder of RemotiveLabs, expressed how empowering it is for engineers to experience vehicle functionality without the need for physical interaction. “It is extremely encouraging to see how software engineers at our customers now can experience how a vehicle runs, even when they haven’t physically interacted with one before.” RemotiveTopology represents more than just a technological advancement—it’s a shift in how the automotive industry approaches software development. By embracing virtualization and modern software practices, companies like Volvo Cars are pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency, paving the way for a future where physical vehicles are the final step in a largely virtual development process. About RemotiveTopology RemotiveTopology by RemotiveLabs enables vehicle virtualization and integration testing directly from a developer’s laptop, using executable specifications to validate functionality early and accelerate collaboration. See the product page here and the Volvo Cars usecase here. About RemotiveLabs RemotiveLabs empowers automotive engineers by providing modern and flexible tooling for software development. The Malmö-based startup was founded in Sweden in 2020 and has been recognized as a game changer in software-defined vehicles with their open and developer-centric platform. Contact: Carin Lagerstedt, carin.lagerstedt@remotivelabs.com, +46706254464 RemotiveLabs, a leader in automotive software, is excited to launch RemotiveTopology, a powerful toolset designed to redefine vehicle software development. It enables engineers to continuously simulate, test, and validate vehicle architectures on standard Linux laptops and in central CI pipelines - bringing more speed and iteration into key processes in automotive engineering. Why This Matters In an industry obsessed with the concept of the Software-Defined Vehicle , few address the real challenges developers face. RemotiveLabs challenges legacy automotive tools by introducing modern software practices into automotive architectures. This launch isn’t just about technology—it’s a startup with an ambitious vision, backed by bold collaborations and pioneering users. Software-Defined Vehicle “Our launch of RemotiveTopology is a crucial step in turning development around—working collaboratively in a virtualized environment where the vehicle becomes the ‘physical twin,’” said Per Sigurdson, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotiveLabs. “Our launch of RemotiveTopology is a crucial step in turning development around—working collaboratively in a virtualized environment where the vehicle becomes the ‘physical twin,’” said Per Sigurdson, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotiveLabs. Virtualized Automotive Development with RemotiveTopology Virtualized Automotive Development with RemotiveTopology RemotiveTopology allows developers to mock entire platforms collaboratively, starting virtually running in a soft environment. The same tests can be run on a developer laptop or any CI/CD pipeline of choice, and the modular setup enables a smoother transition from SIL (Software-in-the-Loop) to HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop). With early integration testing of vehicle networks, engineers can identify and fix issues before all the hardware is in place. Volvo Cars has been leveraging RemotiveLabs’ toolchain since the start in 2020, integrating it into software prototyping, development, and testing processes. This lightweight, open platform is gaining recognition within the company for setting its developers up for success. “Virtualization of automotive software is becoming an integral part of our developer experience, providing tooling for easy, efficient, and reusable testing. RemotiveLabs tools reduce dependencies on hardware, allowing our teams to iterate faster and more efficiently,” said Alwin Bakkenes, Head of Software Engineering at Volvo Cars. “Virtualization of automotive software is becoming an integral part of our developer experience, providing tooling for easy, efficient, and reusable testing. RemotiveLabs tools reduce dependencies on hardware, allowing our teams to iterate faster and more efficiently,” said Alwin Bakkenes, Head of Software Engineering at Volvo Cars. Beyond individual use cases, Aleksandar Filipov , CTO and Founder of RemotiveLabs, expressed how empowering it is for engineers to experience vehicle functionality without the need for physical interaction. Aleksandar Filipov “It is extremely encouraging to see how software engineers at our customers now can experience how a vehicle runs, even when they haven’t physically interacted with one before.” “It is extremely encouraging to see how software engineers at our customers now can experience how a vehicle runs, even when they haven’t physically interacted with one before.” RemotiveTopology represents more than just a technological advancement—it’s a shift in how the automotive industry approaches software development. By embracing virtualization and modern software practices, companies like Volvo Cars are pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency, paving the way for a future where physical vehicles are the final step in a largely virtual development process. About RemotiveTopology RemotiveTopology by RemotiveLabs enables vehicle virtualization and integration testing directly from a developer’s laptop, using executable specifications to validate functionality early and accelerate collaboration. See the product page here and the Volvo Cars usecase here . here here About RemotiveLabs RemotiveLabs empowers automotive engineers by providing modern and flexible tooling for software development. The Malmö-based startup was founded in Sweden in 2020 and has been recognized as a game changer in software-defined vehicles with their open and developer-centric platform. RemotiveLabs Contact: Carin Lagerstedt, carin.lagerstedt@remotivelabs.com , +46706254464 carin.lagerstedt@remotivelabs.com