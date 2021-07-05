Remote Work with SIP Trunking: A Cost-Effective Solution

@ meryldsaw Meryl D'Sa-Wilson Meryl D’Sa-Wilson writes about topics and trends in business, SaaS, technology, marketing, and communications.

How can your business maintain connectivity and productivity when working remotely? Use SIP trunking to improve remote team management and increase collaboration and efficiency with distributed teams.

How SIP Trunking Can Support Remote Working

First, what is SIP trunking? SIP trunking uses session initial protocol (SIP) to let users make and receive phone calls over the internet. As such, SIP trunking enables businesses to transmit voice, video, and unified communication via virtual or digital phone lines.

Each SIP trunk holds multiple SIP channels through which inbound and outbound calls occur. With multiple SIP channels, multiple users can make and receive calls simultaneously. And since it works virtually, you can access this service from any location or device.

So, why should your business switch to SIP trunking for remote team management?

1. Low Communication-Related Costs

Most businesses switch to SIP trunking for its cost-effectiveness; this service is affordable and reliable. Instead of using traditional expensive phone lines, SIP calls travel via the internet. This gives businesses the ability to connect with local and international clientele for inexpensive calling rates.

Prices and rates vary depending on your provider and what additional features you wish to have such as call recording, etc. SIP trunking prices are fairly straightforward at the time of purchase, and your monthly bill is predictable. So you know what you are getting into right away.

When considering remote working, most businesses assume that there will be high expenses involved with sending computers, phones, and headsets to your employees across the world. However, with SIP trunking, you will be reducing these costs as additional equipment is not required. Plus, you do not have to worry about internet usage and expenses for international calling.

2. Use Softphones to Stay Connected from Anywhere

SIP and VoIP technology allows users the opportunity to use softphones or web-phones. A softphone is a software-based application that features a dial pad and contact list. You can download this application onto your desktop or laptop or through a browser on your phone. You can get this from your VoIP phone service provider.

Once downloaded, you simply log in with your credentials and you can convert your device into a business communication tool. Plus, you can use this feature from any location. It is very helpful for businesses with distributed and remote teams, employees traveling for business, or international satellite offices. Employees can stay connected through any device and from any location. All that is required is a reliable internet connection.

3. Unified Communications: All in One Platform

SIP trunking is known for having all-important communication channels in one place: unified communications. For instance, and depending on your provider, you can access voice, video, fax, voicemail, SMS, and other files via your SIP channels. And so, you do not need to invest in 4-5 different services and subscriptions just to get your communications going smoothly. With all communication channels in one platform, you can count on productivity and efficiency, even with remote teams.

Maintain Productivity While Working Remotely

With SIP trunking, you can improve your communication system and prepare it for remote team management. Maintain connectivity and accountability, even with remote and distributed teams, by giving your employees the right tools to do their jobs effectively. Consider giving SIP trunking and VoIP technology a try. Because let’s face it, remote working is here to stay. And your business should be ready.

@ meryldsaw Meryl D’Sa-Wilson writes about topics and trends in business, SaaS, technology, marketing, and communications. by Meryl D'Sa-Wilson Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags