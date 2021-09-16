7 Ways to Improve Security for Business Communication Systems

@ meryldsaw Meryl D'Sa-Wilson Meryl D'Sa-Wilson writes about topics and trends in business, SaaS, technology, marketing, and communications.

Many businesses are working remotely and use the cloud not only for storing and processing but also for communicating with other team members. And so, improving and maintaining business communication security has never been more crucial.

In this post, we’ll cover some fundamental ways that businesses can protect their communication systems so you can do the best for your business.

How to Manage Business Communication in a Secure Way

Cybersecurity is essential for any business to run effectively. You need to take the proper steps to protect your business communications—from using encrypted messaging systems to hard-to-decode passwords. Learn how to manage and improve business communication security by implementing these seven crucial security measures.

1. Manage Business Communication by Using Strong Passwords and Email Security

While the temptation is always to use easy-to-remember passwords, train yourself and your team members to devise hard and robust passwords. Additionally, avoid using the same password for different logins. Your business may even use two-step verification with a dual-password set-up or identity confirmation questions. Consider investing in a password manager to keep passwords strong and secure.

Furthermore, also consider using a secure email gateway to keep your business’ emails safe. These gateways scan incoming and outgoing emails to shut down threats and viruses.

2. Manage Business Communication While Keeping All Devices and Systems Up-to-Date

Updating is key to device security, no matter what devices your business uses—office computers, personal laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc. By updating your devices, you can protect the business and your clients from potential threats.

Having an in-house IT team or using an IT service provider can help ensure major devices stay up-to-date and send out reminders to employees (with easy-to-follow instructions) to update their devices. The right technology can protect and benefit your business. So, it is crucial to stay up to date.

3. Set Up a Powerful Firewall

Check in with your IT team to identify the best and most powerful firewall you can set up for your business. A firewall monitors all incoming and outgoing activity and scans for potential risks and intrusions. There are many different types of firewalls for intrusion detection and prevention; work closely with your IT team or provider to identify one that best suits your needs.

4. Invest in VoIP Security

If your business communicates through a VoIP phone system, then VoIP security should be on your list. While VoIP calls are relatively secure, it is better to be safe than sorry by putting measures into place to avoid hackers and malware. Potential threats to a business VoIP system include viruses, VoIP phishing, attacks on the network, and remote eavesdropping.

To avoid these VoIP security issues, encrypt voice traffic and your WiFi or internet service. Run regular security checks and check call detail records for unauthorized and unusual activity.

5. Deactivate Unused Devices

It is a good habit to shut down devices connected to your unified communication (UC) system when they are not in use. Similarly, train employees to close or sign out of UC apps when not using them. Apps and devices that are open and in-use or unattended are easy prey for hackers.

6. Set Up a VPN for Remote Employees

This is a common practice for most businesses and is something your business should put into practice as well. A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private business network across a public one. It allows users to transmit data over this shared network securely because they require additional authentication. If your business has remote offices or distributed teams, then a VPN can help secure your communications channels.

7. Teach Employees About Business Communication Security

Finally, educate and teach your employees about business communication security, its importance, and how they can contribute. This is crucial so employees can take the right steps to protect their systems and your business.

Don’t Ignore Business Communication Security!

Business communication security goes a long way in ensuring your business, employees, and customers are safe. And so, don’t skimp out on investing in the necessary tools to secure your phone system. To learn more, contact your IT and phone service providers; they’re there to help you get the most out of your service!

by Meryl D'Sa-Wilson