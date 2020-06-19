Remote Hiring And Recruiting: Best Tools to Use

Hiring remote employees can benefit your business by bringing in a diverse range of skills that are scarce in your location. In turn, working remotely benefits employees by offering the option to pursue the career they want, without the need to relocate.

Build a strong online presence

Having a good brand and employer reputation will help to attract and retain qualified employees and is beneficial for a business in the long run. Irrespective of the mode of hiring, candidates heavily rely on the organization's digital presence to learn about the company. Applicants measure the trustworthiness, culture fit, and employee engagement of a company by assessing their online presence. This can be achieved by creating good career pages , active and attractive social media accounts of the organization and their employees.

Killer job descriptions

Using remote hiring boards

Screening and interviewing applicants

It is recommended to use pre-employment assessments to evaluate the skills of the remote applicants.

To screen applicants remotely, the following tools are recommended:

Adaface offers an AI-powered method to automate first-round tech interviews and evaluate candidates for tech roles.

HireVue lets candidates self-schedule interviews to accommodate the time zone differences.

Jobma lets candidates answer your interview questions via video in their own time.

To conduct technical interviews with audio/video capabilities, the following tools are recommended:

PairPro lets interviewers conduct pair-programming tests with developers remotely.

CodeInterview enables companies to conduct coding and phone screen interviews.

For assessing the cultural fit and the EQ of applicants, the following tool is recommended:

Human uses AI to remove unconscious bias in your hiring.

Let me know what other tools you are using for remote hiring in your organizations.

