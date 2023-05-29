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ReFi: The Financial Revolution That Prioritizes the Planet

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byLisa Gibbons@lillgibbons

Fintech enthusiast, blockchain advocate, forager and poet!

May 29th, 2023
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Lisa Gibbons@lillgibbons

Fintech enthusiast, blockchain advocate, forager and poet!

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tech-stories#refi#climate-change#regenerative-finance#sustainable-development#finance#climate-crisis#technology-for-climate-change#climate-engineering

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