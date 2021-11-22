Search icon
Refactoring: Remove Setters #CodeSmell by@mcsee

Refactoring: Remove Setters #CodeSmell

Make your attributes private to favor immutability and add accidental coupling. Setters violate good naming policies since it does not exist on the [MAPPER] setXXX(). Remove the setXXX prefix. If you need to change an accidental property it is not a setter. Remove setXXX. Setter.setX(1); SetXXX(1) violates good naming policy. Setters should detect setters (unless they use meta-programming). Setters must also have good coverage if the car stores its new speed.
