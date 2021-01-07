Recursion: A Useful Look at How Recursive Functions Work

Recursion is the method by which a problem gets solved through iteration.

In other words, a recursive function is a function that repetitively invokes itself infinitely (or until something stops it).

This article will use an example to illustrate how a recursive function works.

Note:

A recursive function is different from an Immediately Invoking function Expression (IIFE).

An IIFE automatically invokes itself once. However, a recursive function automatically invokes itself repeatedly for an unlimited amount of time or until something stops its reinvocation. The code written to discontinue the reinvocation of a recursive function is called a base case.

It is always important to define a base case when creating a recursive function — so that the recursion function will not run endlessly, thereby crashing the browser.

Example of a recursive function

Below is a JavaScript code that outputs a concatenation of all the values returned through the

countDown()

// Create a recursive function: function countDown ( num ) { // Define the base case of this recursive function: if (num < 0 ) { return "Recursion Stopped!" ; } // Define the recursive case (recursion statement): return num + ", " + countDown(num - 1 ); }; // Invoke the countDown() recursive function: countDown( 2 ); // The invocation above will return: "2, 1, 0, Recursion Stopped!"

function’s recursive invocation.

Note: In the recursive algorithm above, the

countDown(num - 1)

countDown()

A look at the events behind the scenes

code makes the whole function a recursion because it is the code that makesrecall itself repeatedly.

When we invoked the

countDown

2

countDown(2)

function and passed in the value(that is,), the algorithm started running as follows:

Step 1: Check if

2

0

The computer checked if the value

2

num

countDown

0

— that we passed to theparameter of thefunction — is less than

Since

2

0

if

if

is not less than, the computer did not execute thestatement's code. Instead, it skipped to the next code after thestatement — which is the recursion code.

Step 2: Execute the

return

After skipping the

if

return num + " " + countDown(num - 1)

num

2

return num + ", " + countDown(num - 1 ); return 2 + ", " + countDown( 2 - 1 ); return 2 + ", " + countDown( 1 );

statement, the computer executed thecode — but substituted theparameter with the parameter’s value (that is,) like so:

Step 3: Execute only the recursion code

In step 2’s code above, notice that the

return

return

countDown(1)

countDown

command cannot return any value because thestatement includes a recursion code () recalling thefunction.

Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the

return

2 + ", " +

countDown(1)

statement (that is,), the computer will execute only the recursion code ().

In other words, the

countDown(1)

countDown

1

1

0

code will automatically invoke thefunction while passing-in the value. Then, the algorithm will start running again by checking ifis less than

Since

1

0

return 2 + ", " + num + ", " + countDown(num - 1 ); return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + countDown( 1 - 1 ); return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + countDown( 0 );

is not less than, the computer skipped to the recursion code like so:

Step 4: Invoke only the recursion code

Again, notice that the

return

return

countDown(0)

countDown

command (in step 3) cannot return any value because thestatement includes a recursion code () that recalls thefunction.

Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the

return

2 + ", " + 1 + ", " +

countDown(0)

countDown(0)

countDown

0

statement (that is,), the computer will execute only the recursion code (). So, thecode will automatically invoke thefunction while passing in the value

Then, the function will start running again by checking if

0

0

is less than

Since

0

0

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + num + ", " + countDown(num - 1 ); return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + countDown( 0 - 1 ); return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + countDown( -1 );

is not less than, the computer skipped to the recursion code like so:

Step 5: Execute only the recursion code

Yet again, the

return

return

countDown(-1)

countDown

command (in step 4) cannot return any value because thestatement includes a recursion code () recalling thefunction.

Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the

return

2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " +

countDown(-1)

countDown(-1)

countDown

-1

statement (that is,), the computer will execute only the recursion code (). So, thecode will automatically invoke thefunction while passing in the value

Then, the function will start running again by checking if

-1

0

is less than

At this point,

-1

0

if

“Recursion Stopped!”

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + "Recursion Stopped!" ;

is less than. Therefore, the computer will execute the code of thestatement by returning the valuelike so:

At last, the

return

countDown

"2, 1, 0, Recursion Stopped!"

Conclusion

statement now has values it can validly concatenate and return. Therefore, the returned value from therecursion function will be:

All in all, a recursive function is a function that repeatedly recalls itself until something stops the recall.

