Recursion: A Useful Look at How Recursive Functions Work

January 7th 2021
@oluwatobissOluwatobi Sofela

Oh, sweet programming, my interest is to make you sweeter for all.

Recursion is the method by which a problem gets solved through iteration.

In other words, a recursive function is a function that repetitively invokes itself infinitely (or until something stops it).

This article will use an example to illustrate how a recursive function works.

Note:

  • A recursive function is different from an Immediately Invoking function Expression (IIFE).
    An IIFE automatically invokes itself once. However, a recursive function automatically invokes itself repeatedly for an unlimited amount of time or until something stops its reinvocation.
  • The code written to discontinue the reinvocation of a recursive function is called a base case.
  • It is always important to define a base case when creating a recursive function — so that the recursion function will not run endlessly, thereby crashing the browser.

Example of a recursive function

Below is a JavaScript code that outputs a concatenation of all the values returned through the 

countDown()
function’s recursive invocation.

// Create a recursive function:
function countDown(num) {
   // Define the base case of this recursive function:
   if (num < 0) {
      return "Recursion Stopped!";
   }

   // Define the recursive case (recursion statement):
   return num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);
};

// Invoke the countDown() recursive function:
countDown(2);

// The invocation above will return:
"2, 1, 0, Recursion Stopped!"

Note: In the recursive algorithm above, the 

countDown(num - 1)
code makes the whole function a recursion because it is the code that makes 
countDown()
recall itself repeatedly.

A look at the events behind the scenes

When we invoked the 

countDown
function and passed in the value 
2
(that is, 
countDown(2)
), the algorithm started running as follows:

Step 1: Check if 

2
is less than 
0

The computer checked if the value 

2
— that we passed to the 
num
parameter of the 
countDown
function — is less than 
0
.

Since 

2
is not less than 
0
, the computer did not execute the 
if
statement's code. Instead, it skipped to the next code after the 
if
statement — which is the recursion code.

Step 2: Execute the 

return
statement

After skipping the 

if
statement, the computer executed the 
return num + " " + countDown(num - 1)
code — but substituted the 
num
parameter with the parameter’s value (that is, 
2
) like so:

return num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);

return 2 + ", " + countDown(2 - 1);

return 2 + ", " + countDown(1);

Step 3: Execute only the recursion code

In step 2’s code above, notice that the 

return
command cannot return any value because the 
return
statement includes a recursion code (
countDown(1)
) recalling the 
countDown
function.

Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the 

return
statement (that is, 
2 + ", " +
), the computer will execute only the recursion code (
countDown(1)
).

In other words, the 

countDown(1)
code will automatically invoke the 
countDown
function while passing-in the value 
1
. Then, the algorithm will start running again by checking if 
1
is less than 
0
.

Since 

1
is not less than 
0
, the computer skipped to the recursion code like so:

return 2 + ", " + num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + countDown(1 - 1);

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + countDown(0);

Step 4: Invoke only the recursion code

Again, notice that the 

return
command (in step 3) cannot return any value because the 
return
statement includes a recursion code (
countDown(0)
) that recalls the 
countDown
function.

Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the 

return
statement (that is, 
2 + ", " + 1 + ", " +
), the computer will execute only the recursion code (
countDown(0)
). So, the 
countDown(0)
code will automatically invoke the 
countDown
function while passing in the value 
0
.

Then, the function will start running again by checking if 

0
is less than 
0
.

Since 

0
is not less than 
0
, the computer skipped to the recursion code like so:

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + countDown(0 - 1);

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + countDown(-1);

Step 5: Execute only the recursion code

Yet again, the 

return
command (in step 4) cannot return any value because the 
return
statement includes a recursion code (
countDown(-1)
) recalling the 
countDown
function.

Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the 

return
statement (that is, 
2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " +
), the computer will execute only the recursion code (
countDown(-1)
). So, the 
countDown(-1)
code will automatically invoke the 
countDown
function while passing in the value 
-1
.

Then, the function will start running again by checking if 

-1
is less than 
0
.

At this point, 

-1
is less than 
0
. Therefore, the computer will execute the code of the 
if
statement by returning the value 
“Recursion Stopped!”
like so:

return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + "Recursion Stopped!";

At last, the 

return
statement now has values it can validly concatenate and return. Therefore, the returned value from the 
countDown
recursion function will be:

"2, 1, 0, Recursion Stopped!"

Conclusion

All in all, a recursive function is a function that repeatedly recalls itself until something stops the recall.

Previously published at - CodeSweetly

