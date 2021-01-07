Recursion: A Useful Look at How Recursive Functions Work

Oh, sweet programming, my interest is to make you sweeter for all.
Recursion is the method by which a problem gets solved through iteration.
In other words, a recursive function is a function that repetitively invokes itself infinitely (or until something stops it).
This article will use an example to illustrate how a recursive function works.
Note:
Below is a JavaScript code that outputs a concatenation of all the values returned through the
function’s recursive invocation.
countDown()
// Create a recursive function:
function countDown(num) {
// Define the base case of this recursive function:
if (num < 0) {
return "Recursion Stopped!";
}
// Define the recursive case (recursion statement):
return num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);
};
// Invoke the countDown() recursive function:
countDown(2);
// The invocation above will return:
"2, 1, 0, Recursion Stopped!"
Note: In the recursive algorithm above, the
code makes the whole function a recursion because it is the code that makes
countDown(num - 1)
recall itself repeatedly.
countDown()
When we invoked the
function and passed in the value
countDown
(that is,
2
), the algorithm started running as follows:
countDown(2)
Step 1: Check if
is less than
2
0
The computer checked if the value
— that we passed to the
2
parameter of the
num
function — is less than
countDown
.
0
Since
is not less than
2
, the computer did not execute the
0
statement's code. Instead, it skipped to the next code after the
if
statement — which is the recursion code.
if
Step 2: Execute the
statement
return
After skipping the
statement, the computer executed the
if
code — but substituted the
return num + " " + countDown(num - 1)
parameter with the parameter’s value (that is,
num
) like so:
2
return num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);
return 2 + ", " + countDown(2 - 1);
return 2 + ", " + countDown(1);
Step 3: Execute only the recursion code
In step 2’s code above, notice that the
command cannot return any value because the
return
statement includes a recursion code (
return
) recalling the
countDown(1)
function.
countDown
Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the
statement (that is,
return
), the computer will execute only the recursion code (
2 + ", " +
).
countDown(1)
In other words, the
code will automatically invoke the
countDown(1)
function while passing-in the value
countDown
. Then, the algorithm will start running again by checking if
1
is less than
1
.
0
Since
is not less than
1
, the computer skipped to the recursion code like so:
0
return 2 + ", " + num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);
return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + countDown(1 - 1);
return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + countDown(0);
Step 4: Invoke only the recursion code
Again, notice that the
command (in step 3) cannot return any value because the
return
statement includes a recursion code (
return
) that recalls the
countDown(0)
function.
countDown
Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the
statement (that is,
return
), the computer will execute only the recursion code (
2 + ", " + 1 + ", " +
). So, the
countDown(0)
code will automatically invoke the
countDown(0)
function while passing in the value
countDown
.
0
Then, the function will start running again by checking if
is less than
0
.
0
Since
is not less than
0
, the computer skipped to the recursion code like so:
0
return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + num + ", " + countDown(num - 1);
return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + countDown(0 - 1);
return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + countDown(-1);
Step 5: Execute only the recursion code
Yet again, the
command (in step 4) cannot return any value because the
return
statement includes a recursion code (
return
) recalling the
countDown(-1)
function.
countDown
Therefore, while retaining the other parts of the
statement (that is,
return
), the computer will execute only the recursion code (
2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " +
). So, the
countDown(-1)
code will automatically invoke the
countDown(-1)
function while passing in the value
countDown
.
-1
Then, the function will start running again by checking if
is less than
-1
.
0
At this point,
is less than
-1
. Therefore, the computer will execute the code of the
0
statement by returning the value
if
like so:
“Recursion Stopped!”
return 2 + ", " + 1 + ", " + 0 + ", " + "Recursion Stopped!";
At last, the
statement now has values it can validly concatenate and return. Therefore, the returned value from the
return
recursion function will be:
countDown
"2, 1, 0, Recursion Stopped!"
All in all, a recursive function is a function that repeatedly recalls itself until something stops the recall.
Previously published at - CodeSweetly
