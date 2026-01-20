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RecomendeMe Earns a 56 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building a Human-First Recommendation Platform
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January 20th, 2026
byRecomendeMe - Human Discovery Plataform@recomendeme
RecomendeMe is a human-first cultural recommendation platform focused on movies, books, music, and ideas. Built to counter algorithmic fatigue, it e
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RecomendeMe is a human-first cultural recommendation platform focused on movies, books, music, and ideas. Built to counter algorithmic fatigue, it e