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RecomendeMe Earns a 56 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building a Human-First Recommendation Platform

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byRecomendeMe - Human Discovery Plataform@recomendeme

RecomendeMe is a human-first cultural recommendation platform focused on movies, books, music, and ideas. Built to counter algorithmic fatigue, it e

January 20th, 2026
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RecomendeMe - Human Discovery Plataform@recomendeme

RecomendeMe is a human-first cultural recommendation platform focused on movies, books, music, and ideas. Built to counter algorithmic fatigue, it e

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tech-stories#proof-of-usefulness-hackathon#knowledge-graph#neo4j#what-is-recomendeme#contextual-retrieval#data-intelligence#human-first-ai#algorithmic-fatigue

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