167 reads

Reclaiming Data: Why Tech Needs Data Realism

by
byShashank Yadav@shashankyadav

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

October 16th, 2025
featured image - Reclaiming Data: Why Tech Needs Data Realism
    Speed
    Voice
Shashank Yadav
← Previous

The Coming of Bipolarity

About Author

Shashank Yadav HackerNoon profile picture
Shashank Yadav@shashankyadav

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#data-governance#international-data-governance#data-realism#data-idealism#decolonisation#data-feminism#ethical-ai-development

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories