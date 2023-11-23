Real World Assets Will Benefit From Permissionless Data Flows

Too Long; Didn't Read Real World Assets (RWA) have gained a lot of attention and are often discussed as the next big thing in crypto. Think of physical assets like real estate, precious metals, commodities like gold and oil, art, collectables and even intangible assets that live off-chain. The key challenge for Real World Assets is ensuring that physical assets can be conclusively proven to exist and accurately represent their value on the blockchain.